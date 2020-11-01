What's new

World Without Trump President

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,972
63
33,075
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
World Without Trump....what a boring place it would become ?
Feel like a good TV serial came to end , due to Director Strike

It was going so great , The wall was being built , USA pulled out of climate group , Red caps were popular celebrating stuff

Trump even defeated Covid

Yuge gains were made in USA Yuge ....who could forget the Yuge Duck in river in Australia

And how about the Giant executive orders, did any of you ever saw a an executive order before ? Sign ? But Trump showed it to you over again

Eating McDonalds Happy Meal Daily Trump showed us , that you can live Big but still be connected to every day man , eating McDonalds and asking for his happy meal

But those mail in voters took away his McDonald's Happy meal ? ! !!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
America's role as global leader all but died under Trump. The world was outgrowing it anyway
Replies
1
Views
147
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
K
Covid: Donald Trump and Melania test positive
Replies
1
Views
643
Clutch
Clutch
Aspen
Trump to launch conservative TV network and plans to run again in 2024 if Biden wins
Replies
3
Views
243
SuvarnaTeja
S
beijingwalker
Trump is stoking nationalist fervor — in China
Replies
4
Views
259
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
America is losing the Cold War with China. Can the next US president restrain China better?
Replies
4
Views
223
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top