World Without Trump President

World Without Trump....what a boring place it would become ?
Feel like a good TV serial came to end , due to Director Strike
It was going so great , The wall was being built , USA pulled out of climate group , Red caps were popular celebrating stuff
Trump even defeated Covid
Yuge gains were made in USA Yuge ....who could forget the Yuge Duck in river in Australia
And how about the Giant executive orders, did any of you ever saw a an executive order before ? Sign ? But Trump showed it to you over again
Eating McDonalds Happy Meal Daily Trump showed us , that you can live Big but still be connected to every day man , eating McDonalds and asking for his happy meal
But those mail in voters took away his McDonald's Happy meal ? ! !!
