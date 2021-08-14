What's new

World Wealth Report: Iran has worlds biggest rise in millionaires.

World Wealth Report and World Bank reported that in 2021-2020 despite histories strictest sanctions Irans GDP per head (nominal) rised by 4%

and Iran had biggest growth in USD millionaires worldwide,

they are now more USD millionaires in Iran then in Russia,Italy,Spain,Brazil and the Middle East combined. (many of them have much larger population then iran)


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426321427494490113
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426276144219889664


and those Propaganda folks in twitter based in Albania want make people believe that Irans economy will collapse LOL!!!
 
