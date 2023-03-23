World Water Day .!!

Every year since 1993, World Water Day is an annual United Nations (UN) observance day held on 22 March that highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.



The theme of each year focuses on topics relevant to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), which is in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6.



The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR) is released each year around World Water Day.



UN-Water is the convener for World Water Day and selects the theme for each year in consultation with UN organizations that share an interest in that year's focus.[1] The theme for 2021 was "Valuing Water" and the public campaign invited people to join a global conversation on social media to "tell us your stories, thoughts and feelings about water".



Let's save Water! I wish everyone a very happy World Water Day.

It's a day to educate, celebrate, reflect, and make a difference to water management in the world.

Happy world water day congratulations conservation.

Please use water wisely, do not until the water become a disaster..



Accelerating change​ World Water Day 2023 is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.



Dysfunction throughout the water cycle undermines progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, education to industry, and disasters to peace.



In 2015, the world committed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 as part of the 2030 Agenda – the promise that everyone would have safely managed water and sanitation by 2030.



Right now, we are seriously off-track.



Billions of people and countless schools, businesses, healthcare centers, farms, and factories are being held back because their human rights to water and sanitation still need to be fulfilled.



There is an urgent need to accelerate change – to go beyond ‘business as usual.’



The latest data show that governments must work on average four times faster to meet SDG 6 on time, but this is not a situation that any single actor or group can solve.



Water affects everyone, so we need everyone to take action.