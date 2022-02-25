World War III, Is it inevitable Now

The Russia-Ukraine crisis



Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24 with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a military operation.



Putin has also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.



Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.



On February 21, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" as "independent".



The move escalated tensions in the region, heightening fears of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin also ordered Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin termed a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.