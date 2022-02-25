What's new

World War III, Is it inevitable Now

JohnWick

JohnWick

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2018
2,995
-2
2,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24 with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a military operation.

Putin has also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.

Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

On February 21, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" as "independent".

The move escalated tensions in the region, heightening fears of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin also ordered Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin termed a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496711256606183424

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496761773684555777
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496955443633078282
 
Last edited:
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,742
-1
9,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JohnWick said:
The Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24 with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a military operation.

Putin has also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.

Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

On February 21, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" as "independent".

The move escalated tensions in the region, heightening fears of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin also ordered Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin termed a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.
Click to expand...
Calm down nothing will happen, Ukraine future is with Russia now they sold there sovereignty for dreaming big
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Piotr
Putin orders Russian military to Donbass Republics as peacekeepers
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
149
Views
4K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Clutch
Vladimir Putin Runs the Table in Ukraine and Shows Joe Biden to Be a Feckless and Unreliable Security Partner
Replies
2
Views
159
vi-va
vi-va
aziqbal
Ukraine crisis: reports in Russian state media of explosion in Donetsk amid fears of plan to trigger invasion – live
Replies
0
Views
134
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
5
Views
209
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Muhammed45
Putin signs decrees recognizing two "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass
Replies
7
Views
241
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom