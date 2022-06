World War III has been declared – Pope Francis​

The pontiff has lamented military conflicts across the globe and said the Russia-Ukraine crisis may have been “provoked”FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis is shown speaking during a 2016 visit to Greece. © Getty Images / Milos BicanskiPope Francis has suggested that World War III is already in progress, as evidenced byat work in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and other conflicts across the globe.the head of the Catholic Church said in a May 19 interview with Jesuit media outlets that was published on Tuesday.The Pope noted that while the fighting in Ukrainewars also are ongoing in such places as northern Nigeria and Myanmar,He added,Acknowledging criticism for his failure to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and his past comments suggesting that NATO expansion onto Russia’s doorstep might have provoked the crisis, the pontiff denied beingHe said such a claim would behe said.Asked how the Jesuit editors should report on the Eastern European conflict in a way that contributes to a peaceful future, Francis replied,He also cautioned against focusing only on theof the conflict.Francis praised the heroism of the Ukrainian people in defending their country, but he pointed to outside interests putting them in peril.he said.The pontiff reiterated his concern, first made public in an interview last month, that NATO may have instigated Moscow’s military offensive against Kiev. He recalled a conversation with a head of state, whom he identified only asa couple of months before the fighting began.Francis also warned that after many of Ukraine's Western backersto the women and children fleeing the country in the early days of the conflict, support for its refugees is alreadyHe added,