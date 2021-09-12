World War III and Muslims of Pakistan

SQ8 said: I have massive respect for professor Rafiq and consider him a spiritual guide but his optimism regarding Pakistanis is thoroughly misplaced. Click to expand...

It's the first I've heard of him and must say that the clip I have posted above has a very profound message in it. Pakistan is now at a cross-roads, and must get it's $hit together on every level. Allah would have decimated this country had it not been for the select few genuine people left as well as the sacrifices previous generations have made. I do agree with him that Pakistan will play a key role in geo-strategy in the region going forward.