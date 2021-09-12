What's new

World War III and Muslims of Pakistan

I have massive respect for professor Rafiq and consider him a spiritual guide but his optimism regarding Pakistanis is thoroughly misplaced.
 
It's the first I've heard of him and must say that the clip I have posted above has a very profound message in it. Pakistan is now at a cross-roads, and must get it's $hit together on every level. Allah would have decimated this country had it not been for the select few genuine people left as well as the sacrifices previous generations have made. I do agree with him that Pakistan will play a key role in geo-strategy in the region going forward.
 
If there is going to be a war, IMO will be an intense one with no non-aligned nation.
Sir G, why so hopeless. Apart from regular armed forces, though most of us are keyboard/tongue warriors hope time will tell how this nation will face the enemy and stand beside our armed forces.
Every one of us will have two choices face or turnbacks, no grey areas; here will be the real test.
 
Just introspective look at history and current social behavior of Pakistanis will outline why it is nearing hopelessness.
 
For you to get shit together you need to accept that you are in shitty place

Most of pakistanis i talked think we are super power or that nawaz sharif and benazir/zardari is saviour and military is bad

So either the status quo will continue
Or
Someone like maryum nawaz or another anti military leader will come and gut the military and make peace with india by giving up something..what that somwthing is tough to know but at minimum its giving up all kashmir at max also GB
 
