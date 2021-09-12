World War III and Muslims of Pakistan

It's the first I've heard of him and must say that the clip I have posted above has a very profound message in it. Pakistan is now at a cross-roads, and must get it's $hit together on every level. Allah would have decimated this country had it not been for the select few genuine people left as well as the sacrifices previous generations have made. I do agree with him that Pakistan will play a key role in geo-strategy in the region going forward.I have massive respect for professor Rafiq and consider him a spiritual guide but his optimism regarding Pakistanis is thoroughly misplaced.
Sir G, why so hopeless. Apart from regular armed forces, though most of us are keyboard/tongue warriors hope time will tell how this nation will face the enemy and stand beside our armed forces.
Every one of us will have two choices face or turnbacks, no grey areas; here will be the real test.
For you to get shit together you need to accept that you are in shitty place