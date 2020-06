Call me crazy but I strongly believe my predictions will happen and why the world is reversing back to the 1920s.



The global economic crisis, worldwide social unrest, military buildups, daily sabre rattling between countries and the changing of new alliance-ships are all build ups for world war three.



From the Western point of view, we know the only way to restart the economy is starting a major global conflict by activating wartime production with 99% employment, half of the population dying, then the victors would be in a golden age. History repeats itself.



In times of economic crisis, hard times create strong, hungry and desperate men, resurgence of nationalism and far right popularity will skyrocket for obvious reasons so it's going to be inevitable that there will be divisions, social unrest, decline of globalism and surge of xenophobia. History repeat itself.



We also know that in times of crisis like this gives rulers the excuse to start a war to distract the population from internal problems. With all the boogeyman we have today from South America, Middle East, Russia to China, they can magically take away everyone's problem via military draft and make them focus on the enemy and their asset/resources. History repeats itself.



This is what war will look like.



Battle of the Mediterranean II



There will be multiple battles in the East Mediterranean over the EastMed pipeline project etc. This will involve the rest of the North African, South European countries and Russia with its naval colony over the Syria's coast.



The Great Middle Eastern War



The 2 decades of proxy wars will be over and the entire Middle Eastern nations, Iran, Turkey and the surroundings outside the region will be involved in the front-line.



East African Campaign II



Battle between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile with neighbors involved.



The Pacific War II



China will want to secure the Pacific Ocean to enable power projection in the region and thus, giving them the ability to dictate policy over the rest of Asia Pacific. Malaysia and Indonesia could side with China, in return for China to gift them islands belonging to Australia and New Zealand that they've always wanted. It's going to be the US and most of the Asia pacific countries against China with North Korea and certain South East countries on their side. Russia may enter the theater later if they see the threat of China is high because of Siberia.



Battle of the Indian Ocean.



There are so many border disputes from South Asia to China. China not only want to expand territories but also the Indian Ocean the same reason why they want the Pacific, to control the maritime trade route between the Asian and African continent. China, Pakistan, India, Iran and rest of the Commonwealth nations will be strongly involved in the conflict.



Resurgence of Russian expansion into Eastern Europe following US collapse.



NATO will be disbanded and be replaced with another military alliance of Franco-Germany Empire. European Union will collapse after Brexit and the crippling South European nations who will lean toward Russia.



The End of United States Hegemony



The United States will face the same fate as the British Empire's Suez Canal crisis in the end when they start to lose control of the the Pacific, Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea due to the combination of the civil war in their backyard and massive debt so they can no longer sustain power projection over hostile countries that grew too big (wars causes mass militarization). This means there will be multiple superpowers who will return to controlling their seas like the old days.

