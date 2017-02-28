World War 3: India issues chilling warning to China – New Delhi ‘prepared’ for all out war

crankthatskunk said: WORLD WAR 3 fears have erupted again after an expert warned India will "never back down" from conflict with its bitter rival China over its disputed border.



By

PUBLISHED: 11:10, Wed, Aug 26, 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23, Wed, Aug 26, 2020





Tensions between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have reached boiling point following clashes over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and this week an expert told Express.co.uk India will always be “better prepared” for all-out-war to defend itself. Jayadeva Ranade, former Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat and Government of India warned the potential for conflict over the contested border was rising as “China becomes more expansionist and strives to become the unrivalled predominant power in the region”.





He said although India had sought to “avoid” war, the nation would “not back down” and would always be “better prepared” for conflict against its foe.



Mr Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, said: “There is concern that there could be future conflicts.



“As China becomes more expansionist and strives to become the unrivalled predominant power in the region, the potential for conflict will increase. This is likely to include the maritime region too.





“While India has always sought to avoid conflict or confrontation with China, India will not back down from a conflict.



“With the passage of time, India will be still better prepared.”



The Asian giants have rival claims to vast swathes of territory along their mountainous 3,500 km (2,173 miles) border, but the disputes have remained largely peaceful since the 1962 war.



However deadly conflict erupted in June when there were losses on both sides of the battle following a violent face-off between China and India at Galwan Valley, one of the four clash points in the eastern Ladakh sector.



Since then, discussions between senior military officials aimed at easing tensions between the pair have failed to reach a breakthrough.





Mr Ranade said this was because Beijing had “destroyed whatever little trust had been built” with India.



He said: “A number of rounds of border talks have been held, but these have made no headway with the Chinese consistently declining to exchange maps or have substantive discussions.



“China's intention appears to be to resolve the border issue at a time when they feel they can dictate, and compel, India to accept the terms.







Typical article from Indian media with some half truths and bold claims to cater to their population.China is ALREADY an unrivalled power in the region, it's just that they have only now started to flex their muscle. He's late to the party.India was never in the conflict, they have done their best to avoid it, if it happens again they will do the same, India has no stomach to fight China.This is the truthChina knows it and India knows it too now. Proper Game of Thrones style whopping.