Inside the World Uyghur Congress: The US-backed right-wing regime change network seeking the ‘fall of China’

While posing as a grassroots human rights organization, the World Uyghur Congress is a US-funded and directed separatist network that has forged alliances with far-right ethno-nationalist groups. The goal spelled out by its founders is clear: the destabilization of China and regime change in Beijing.

By Ajit Singh



The World Uyghur Congress, brought to you by the US government’s regime change arm

The Far-Right Roots of the Uyghur “Human Rights” Movement

Forging bonds with fascistic, ethno-supremacist Turkish nationalists

With vow to destroy China, WUC leaders earn Western adulation and support

Preparing for a color revolution, WUC offshoots staff up with national security state operatives

Rushan Abbas, the US national security state’s favorite “human rights activist”

Celebrating the Gray Wolves, proposing US and Turkish military intervention