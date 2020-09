World University Rankings Put Oxford No. 1 But China Is The Real Winner As U.S. Declines

Rising Asian universities threaten cash-strapped West

Sep 2, 2020 – 9.00pmChinese universities are surging up global rankings, withputting Beijing's Tsinghua University in the global top 20 for the first time and warning that rising competition from Asia is coming at the expense of Western institutions.Tsinghua University is now on an equal footing with Duke University in the US, just behind Cornell University, part of the Ivy League.rankings are considered among the most reputable in the world, measuring 13 aspects of university activity including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.Twelve Australian universities are in the top 200 and the leader among them, Melbourne University, strengthened its position. It rose one notch to 31st position, putting it between the University of Edinburgh at number 30 and ahead of LMU Munich at 32.Oxford University in the UK is ranked the world's number one, while eight out of the top 10 are from the US.But chief knowledge officer at, Phil Baty, said well-established higher education systems were under threat as they lost significant fee income during the COVID-19 pandemic.If the trend continued there would be a "permanent shift in the flow of global academic talent" which had previously fuelled the rise of elite institutions, he said."Universities at the very top of the table, with long histories of success and prestige, will prove hard to unseat," Mr Baty said."But [talent flow] factors combined with a possible deep and long-lasting global recession will impact university funding levels, and could herald the start of a dramatic rebalancing of the global knowledge economy.”Sixteen Asian universities are in the Times top 100 – the highest total since rankings began – and of these 13 either improved or maintained their position compared with last year.Mr Baty said the dominance of the US could no longer be taken for granted, even if it had eight of the top 10 universities in the world."Its universities continue to perform well. However, 50 per cent of the US’ top 20 performing universities from last year’s ranking failed to maintain their position."Over the past five years, the US has lost four positions in the overall top 200 as competition rises for the top places."Recently the Shanghai rankings showed seven of Australia's leading eight universities are in its top 100.But critics warned against taking much notice, saying the Shanghai rankings were designed to meet internal Chinese education needs, unrelated to Australia.