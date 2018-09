World Tourist Day





The purpose of the rally was to portray KP a peaceful place for tourists.



Today marks the world tourism day. Pakistan tourism industry has suffered in the hands of the terrorism majorly. Lack of successive governments’ attention is another cause of deteriorating tourism industry. From 2013 situation got better especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and that happened due to the interest of the government to revive the tourism industry. It is indeed a multibillion dollar industry which is still seeking federal and provincial governments reaction.





Every year various events are held to explore significance of this day. Keeping the significance of tourism in consideration, a jeep rally event was held in Peshawar in which jeeps with different colors and features participated. The event was held by Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the importance of the day and show the world how peaceful the region is.





According to a report by World Travel and Tourism Council, the revenue from tourism is expected to be Rs986 billion in 2018. This is the sum of total number of expenditures to be spent by around 2 million foreign and local travellers on hotels, travel agents, airlines and other passenger transportation services.





Imran Yousafzai covered the events and took opinions of participants of the rally which fetched attention of countless people. Following are some of the glimpses of event.

The rally commenced from the historical door of Peshawar, Bab-e-Khyber and passed through five different districts including Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, and Swabi. The event organizer opined there is peace in KP and international foreigners can come and visit the beautiful land. One of the drivers said Tourism Corporation held the rally and the ultimate purpose is to depict positive image of the area which has been debilitated by terrorism. Now there is peace everywhere.