World Tourism Day

Experts call for eco-friendly tourist activities


G-B govt has decided to develop 22 untapped tourist spots, says secretary tourism


Shabbir Mir
September 25, 2020


PHOTO: COURTESY/WWF-PAKISTAN


PHOTO: COURTESY/WWF-PAKISTAN


GILGIT: Eco-friendly activities will pave the way for more tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, experts said during a seminar organised by the WWF-Pakistan on Eco-Tourism Programme in collaboration with the tourism department of G-B.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness about negative environmental impacts of irresponsible tourism in Pakistan, introduce different interventions like WWF Eco Lodge Certification, Eco Dining Certification and Panda’s Community Eco Lodge, under the WWF-Pakistan Eco-Tourism Programme, and engage with relevant stakeholders and community on actions pertaining to sustainable tourism.

The participants included representatives from the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Hotel Associations of G-B, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer and Gojal, KIU, Serena Hotel, G-B-EPA, KADO and Tour Operator association.

While giving opening remarks, WWF-Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan Regional Head Haider Raza said that eco-tourism used to be a bizarre word a decade ago, but now it is something that must be focused on and have an understanding of.

He said that a research conducted in Hunza and Diamer districts revealed the highest understanding of eco-tourism concepts in relevant government department and lowest in tourism companies and hotel management. "The WWF-Pakistan is organising this event in line with this year World Tourism Day, 2020 aiming to conserver and protect nature and cultural heritage," he added.

Commenting on the issue, Manager Climate Energy Program Nazifa Butt said that Pakistan has a huge potential for eco-tourism but we need to inculcate environmentally sustainable practices in the tourism sector, in a way that benefits not only the environment but community as well. "Continuous guidance and awareness need to be given to the hospitality sector, community and tourists to reduce the environmental impact," she added.

Secretary Tourism Sumer Ahmed Syed said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to develop 22 untapped tourist spots, adding that soft loans through the national bank of Pakistan will be provided to locals to initiate a new concept of ‘stay home’ parallel to hotel industry which will help to boost the local economy. "We need to give awareness on eco-tourism to all stakeholders to preserve our tourist destinations."

The tourism sector in Pakistan poses immense pressure on the environment; land degradation and deforestation, unsustainable construction of hotels and recreation spots, wasteful consumption of natural resources, transportation emissions, sewage and air pollution and the mismanaged solid waste, are disrupting the biodiversity and local heritage.

Keeping in view the aforementioned WWF-Pakistan, with its aim to promote environmental conservation and efficient use of natural resources, has devised a responsible tourism programme.

The WWF-Pakistan’s Eco-Tourism Programme is a unique and practical way to reduce the environmental footprint of the tourism industry in Pakistan while educating not only the hospitality sector but also engaging the community for their livelihood upliftment.

Through this programme, the WWF-Pakistan intends to provide support and guidance to improve the environmental performance of the hospitality sector while creating awareness for the employees and the tourists.

Pakistan was named the top holiday destination for the year 2020 by the US-based luxury and lifestyle publication Conde Nast Traveller.



Experts call for eco-friendly tourist activities | The Express Tribune

G-B govt has decided to develop 22 untapped tourist spots, says secretary tourism
President Alvi, PM Imran stress upon promoting tourism in rural areas


Say tourist activities in rural areas can strengthen economy, pave way for Pakistan's development


News Desk
September 27, 2020






ISLAMABAD: On the World Tourism Day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that promotion of tourist activities in rural areas could enhance the national economy, and pave the way for Pakistan's development.

President Alvi noted that the tourism sector is not only a leading source of employment, but also provides opportunities for regional integration and socioeconomic inclusion for remote areas.

Alvi maintained that tourism can significantly contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.
He lauded the federal and provincial governments for their efforts to develop tourist sites and promote tourism, adding that these efforts will contribute in transforming the industry into a major sector of the national economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while appreciating Pakistan for its diverse landscapes and history, said the government has taken various initiatives to promote tourism and focus on the development of rural areas.
The premier said the development of new destinations in rural areas is expected to uplift the economic and social status of the local population.


"Pakistan has limitless potential for tourism, which the world is yet to discover," he added.

Since taking charge in 2018, the premier repeatedly pushed for growth in Pakistan's untapped tourism sector. He maintained that the development of tourism hubs at various tourist sites would not only highlight the country’s tourism potential but would also lead to the creation of greater job opportunities.

The prime minister also expressed commitment to develop eco-friendly tourism.

"From our beaches in the south to Fairy Meadows in the north, and the rich history of our land, Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism. This is a commitment we are determined to fulfill," he said.

In 2019, Pakistan was ranked as the best international holiday destination by Conde Nast Traveller - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

The British Backpackers Society ranked Pakistan as the world's third-highest potential adventure destination for the year 2020.
 
Wonderful bonanza of Autumn at Alexandra Hotel, Bamburet Valley, Kalash, Chitral,


1601252555507.png




Swiss Wood Cottages, Naran


1601252731200.png





1601252752874.png
 
