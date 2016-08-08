World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand

World Test Championship Final: India v New Zealand

Place Prizemoney (US$) 1st 1,600,000 2nd 800,000 3rd 450,000 4th 350,000 5th 200,000 (Pakistan) 6th 100,000 7th 100,000 8th 100,000 9th 100,000

Rank Team Matches Played Ranking Points 1 New Zealand 21 123 2 India 24 121 3 Australia 17 108 4 England 35 107 5 Pakistan 24 94 6 West Indies 24 84 7 South Africa 16 80 8 Sri Lanka 27 78 9 Bangladesh 15 46 10 ZImbabwe 10 35

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will start onThe first ball will be bowled atIt will be a five-day Test match with the last day of play scheduled forHowever, there is a reserve day in place for Wednesday, June 23 in case a full five days of play cannot be completed.The reserve day can only be used to make up lost time in the previous five days.The World Test Championship final will take place at theThe match was originally slated to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.However, the decision was made to move the match to Southampton to ensure the two travelling teams could remain in a biosecure bubble for the match and minimise the overall risk and impact of COVID-19.Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).India announced a strong squad for the WTC final that will stay in the country for a five-Test series against India. KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha were both included in the squad but are awaiting fitness clearance.Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt HenryNew Zealand has cut their squad down to 15 for the WTC final with the players involved in a two-Test series against England before the match.Captain Kane Williamson missed the second England Test but is expected to be fit to return for the WTC final.If the World Test Championship final ends in a draw, or a tie, then India and New Zealand will be crowned joint champions.The playing conditions for the match allow for a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the five days of the Test.The reserve day will only come into play if net playing time is lost. The net playing time for a test is 30 hours (or six hours a day).The ICC announced a prizemoney pool for the winner of the World Test Championship final on Monday.The winning team will take home US$1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship mace.The runners-up will take home US$800,000.If the final ends in a draw or a tie, India and New Zealand will share the prizemoney for first and second place (US$1.2 million each).The ICC also confirmed the prizemoney allocation for the other teams involved in the World Test Championship.Current Test Rankings 2021: