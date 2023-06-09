What's new

World Test Championship Final - India vs Australia

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
00wtf.JPG




barring some kind of miracle, this is not even lasting a full 4 days (let alone 5)
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
fight de rahe hai hmare lawndey !
View attachment 933517
View attachment 933518

both copped a few nasty blows but still soldering on ! jai hind !

overall situation still dire, still catching up.. but good to see that fight ! **** yeah !
Click to expand...

If you ask me, I will throw out Rohit, Virat, Pujara, and other the same tested players who always get failed in big matches

ROhit and Virat - can only be considered for ODI matches..

And will go with new players in both test and T20, Test players should not be selected based on the IPL or T20 matches
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
If you ask me, I will throw out Rohit, Virat, Pujara, and other the same tested players who always get failed in big matches

ROhit and Virat - can only be considered for ODI matches..

And will go with new players in both test and T20, Test players should not be selected based on the IPL or T20 matches
Click to expand...
pagal ho gaya hai kya ?

those 3 have almost 260 matches experience between them.

and have scored 19,000 runs

all 3 also played a huge role in winning us overseas test series in Australia and England.

xution waali battein na kara kar
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
pagal ho gaya hai kya ?

those 3 have almost 260 matches experience between them.

and have scored 19,000 runs

all 3 also played a huge role in winning us overseas test series in Australia and England.

xution waali battein na kara kar
Click to expand...

Ganta ukhadna hai kya 260 matches ka experience lekar. if they constitute a failure in big matches from 2014 to today.

Why doesn't India succeed in major competitions? Because we have such a spirit of defeat. We will choose players with such experience, but history also demonstrates that they consistently lose in major championships.

We ought to adopt the policies of Australia and England, who frequently eject players and, in contrast to us, turn them into celebrities about whom no one complains. We won't ever be able to win a major competition if we maintain this approach.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
Ganta ukhadna hai kya 260 matches ka experience lekar. if they constitute a failure in big matches from 2014 to today.

Why doesn't India succeed in major competitions? Because we have such a spirit of defeat. We will choose players with such experience, but history also demonstrates that they consistently lose in major championships.

We ought to adopt the policies of Australia and England, who frequently eject players and, in contrast to us, turn them into celebrities about whom no one complains. We won't ever be able to win a major competition if we maintain this approach.
Click to expand...
test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball

agree about white ball where they've not won anything major in ages

but this thread is about red ball, test ka world cup final.. yaha tak phonchna hi possible ni tha if we hadn't done consistently well in it.

and oops, Rahane gaya, damn... let's see if we can save this one.. abhi ek aur batting ayegi but.. we can hope for a draw.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball

agree about white ball where they've not won anything major in ages

but this thread is about red ball, test ka world cup final.. yaha tak phonchna hi possible ni tha if we hadn't done consistently well in it.

and oops, Rahane gaya, damn... let's see if we can save this one.. abhi ek aur batting ayegi but.. we can hope for a draw.
Click to expand...

test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball

Okay - Who were the run scores and well-performed players? Rohit or Virat????.. hell NO.

I don't trust Rohit, or Viraat, as celebrities in big matches... most of the time, the get fail. It makes no difference whether the ball is white or red.

Also, I don't count if anyone makes runs on flat pitches in India.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball

Okay - Who were the run scores and well-performed players? Rohit or Virat????.. hell NO.

I don't trust Rohit, or Viraat, as celebrities in big matches... most of the time, the get fail. It makes no difference whether the ball is white or red.

Also, I don't count if anyone makes runs on flat pitches in India.
Click to expand...
now you're sounding like jamahir bhikari, hamesha dukhi

acchi solid test team hai, world no2 .. har cheez pe nuks na nikalo ab
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
now you're sounding like jamahir bhikari, hamesha dukhi

acchi solid test team hai, world no2 .. har cheez pe nuks na nikalo ab
Click to expand...

no. 2?

were defeated in their native country during the most recent test championship to today - England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand?

What about the performer?

These 'celebrities' or other team players?

If you simply look at the statistics, you will find the answer: even Bumrah batted effectively and saved the game. Most of the time during the recent past - due to the tailenders, India won the matches.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
only results matter, makes no difference if openers finish it with no wicket lost or no10 saves/wins you a game.

Gabba bhool gya ?
Click to expand...
Agreed!

Results matter whether superstars play or not.

But unfortunately for us, we follow the superstars, does not matter if they fail; they usually get a license to play unlimited matches because they are superstars.

I like the England and Australia model, unlike our superstar's culture
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
were defeated in their native country during the most recent test championship to today - England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand?
Click to expand...
ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, Eng we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.

Raj-Hindustani said:
What about the performer?
Click to expand...
2 3 match itna nahi chaley to mahtab discard kar ke fek do Kohli and Sharma, Rahul etc ko ? :lol:

Raj-Hindustani said:
Agreed!

Results matter whether superstars play or not.

But unfortunately for us, we follow the superstars, does not matter if they fail; they usually get a license to play unlimited matches because they are superstars.

I like the England and Australia model, unlike our superstar's culture
Click to expand...
No, itna "queens" waala scene nahi hai ab.. ek time pe zaroor hota tha, so you're quite right about that.

Aaj kal no performance = kicked from captaincy + dropped from team, which is how it should always have been. There are so many dying to have a crack, talented deserving of a chance guys. Our cricket is pretty healthy, BCCI been putting that money to some srs use.

Wins aside, global cricket as a sport's never been healthier, in very large part thanks to India and fans like you, me and countless million other Indians.
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,435
-39
3,094
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, End we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.


2 3 match itna nahi chaley to mahtab discard kar ke fek do Kohli and Sharma, Rahul etc ko ? :lol:


No, itna "queens" waala scene nahi hai ab.. ek time pe zaroor hota tha, so you're quite right about that.

Aaj kal no performance = kicked from captaincy + dropped from team, which is how it should always have been. There are so many dying to have a crack, talented deserving of a chance guys. Our cricket is pretty healthy, BCCI been putting that money to some srs use.

Wins aside, global cricket as a sport's never been healthier, in very large part thanks to India and fans like you, me and countless million other Indians.
Click to expand...

ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, End we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.

Australia - bhai shahid- if remember correctly then when Rohit and Virat were playing then we were behind with 0-2, including 36 All out.

England - mostly won due to well played by lower batsman - Panth, Shardal Thakur, and even with the superstars -we all out in total 78 run, and 191 runs.... but thanks to low order batsman - we are able to draw the series 2-2 then lost the 5 next year again Jadeja and panth had centuries.

Actually - what you said 2-3 matches - perfectly fits for playing well in 2-3 matches. - they get the license to be part of the team next couple of matches, even giving a bad performance, and no one can question that because Rohiten and Viratien supporters back to them.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,486
-40
4,607
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
Australia - bhai shahid- if remember correctly then when Rohit and Virat were playing then we were behind with 0-2, including 36 All out.
Click to expand...
Yep... and then this happened:


and we won/retained the Border-Gavasker trophy.

Raj-Hindustani said:
England - mostly won due to well played by lower batsman - Panth, Shardal Thakur, and even with the superstars -we all out in total 78 run, and 191 runs.... but thanks to low order batsman - we are able to draw the series 2-2 then lost the 5 next year again Jadeja and panth had centuries.
Click to expand...
Eng last was 2 - 2 draw but we lost the one off...

Raj-Hindustani said:
Actually - what you said 2-3 matches - perfectly fits for playing well in 2-3 matches. - they get the license to be part of the team next couple of matches, even giving a bad performance, and no one can question that because Rohiten and Viratien supporters back to them.
Click to expand...
Who do you replace them with ?

Who would be your captain if you fire Rohit from the job ?

Who takes Kohli's place ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan Cricket Updates.
Replies
2
Views
153
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
Replies
2
Views
155
ghazi52
ghazi52
AsianLion
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the World
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
hembo
hembo
I
50 Interesting Facts About Cricket
Replies
2
Views
99
Areesh
Areesh
AsianLion
Highest Ever Final Attendance by Sea of Green in MCG | PAK vs ENG | 80,000+ +Millions in Viewership at T20 WorldCup Final| ICC lottery from Pakistanis
Replies
0
Views
258
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom