World Test Championship Final - India vs Australia

fight de rahe hai hmare lawndey !Chokers
fight de rahe hai hmare lawndey !
View attachment 933517
View attachment 933518
both copped a few nasty blows but still soldering on ! jai hind !
overall situation still dire, still catching up.. but good to see that fight ! **** yeah !
pagal ho gaya hai kya ?If you ask me, I will throw out Rohit, Virat, Pujara, and other the same tested players who always get failed in big matches
ROhit and Virat - can only be considered for ODI matches..
And will go with new players in both test and T20, Test players should not be selected based on the IPL or T20 matches
pagal ho gaya hai kya ?
those 3 have almost 260 matches experience between them.
and have scored 19,000 runs
all 3 also played a huge role in winning us overseas test series in Australia and England.
xution waali battein na kara kar
test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ballGanta ukhadna hai kya 260 matches ka experience lekar. if they constitute a failure in big matches from 2014 to today.
Why doesn't India succeed in major competitions? Because we have such a spirit of defeat. We will choose players with such experience, but history also demonstrates that they consistently lose in major championships.
We ought to adopt the policies of Australia and England, who frequently eject players and, in contrast to us, turn them into celebrities about whom no one complains. We won't ever be able to win a major competition if we maintain this approach.
test series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball
agree about white ball where they've not won anything major in ages
but this thread is about red ball, test ka world cup final.. yaha tak phonchna hi possible ni tha if we hadn't done consistently well in it.
and oops, Rahane gaya, damn... let's see if we can save this one.. abhi ek aur batting ayegi but.. we can hope for a draw.
now you're sounding like jamahir bhikari, hamesha dukhitest series win in Aus, tied vs England.. they've done well in red ball
Okay - Who were the run scores and well-performed players? Rohit or Virat????.. hell NO.
I don't trust Rohit, or Viraat, as celebrities in big matches... most of the time, the get fail. It makes no difference whether the ball is white or red.
Also, I don't count if anyone makes runs on flat pitches in India.
now you're sounding like jamahir bhikari, hamesha dukhi
acchi solid test team hai, world no2 .. har cheez pe nuks na nikalo ab
only results matter, makes no difference if openers finish it with no wicket lost or no10 saves/wins you a game.Most of the time during the recent past - due to the tailenders, India won the matches.
Agreed!only results matter, makes no difference if openers finish it with no wicket lost or no10 saves/wins you a game.
Gabba bhool gya ?
ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, Eng we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.were defeated in their native country during the most recent test championship to today - England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand?
2 3 match itna nahi chaley to mahtab discard kar ke fek do Kohli and Sharma, Rahul etc ko ?What about the performer?
No, itna "queens" waala scene nahi hai ab.. ek time pe zaroor hota tha, so you're quite right about that.Agreed!
Results matter whether superstars play or not.
But unfortunately for us, we follow the superstars, does not matter if they fail; they usually get a license to play unlimited matches because they are superstars.
I like the England and Australia model, unlike our superstar's culture
ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, End we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.
2 3 match itna nahi chaley to mahtab discard kar ke fek do Kohli and Sharma, Rahul etc ko ?
No, itna "queens" waala scene nahi hai ab.. ek time pe zaroor hota tha, so you're quite right about that.
Aaj kal no performance = kicked from captaincy + dropped from team, which is how it should always have been. There are so many dying to have a crack, talented deserving of a chance guys. Our cricket is pretty healthy, BCCI been putting that money to some srs use.
Wins aside, global cricket as a sport's never been healthier, in very large part thanks to India and fans like you, me and countless million other Indians.
Yep... and then this happened:Australia - bhai shahid- if remember correctly then when Rohit and Virat were playing then we were behind with 0-2, including 36 All out.
Eng last was 2 - 2 draw but we lost the one off...England - mostly won due to well played by lower batsman - Panth, Shardal Thakur, and even with the superstars -we all out in total 78 run, and 191 runs.... but thanks to low order batsman - we are able to draw the series 2-2 then lost the 5 next year again Jadeja and panth had centuries.
Who do you replace them with ?Actually - what you said 2-3 matches - perfectly fits for playing well in 2-3 matches. - they get the license to be part of the team next couple of matches, even giving a bad performance, and no one can question that because Rohiten and Viratien supporters back to them.