World Test Championship Final - India vs Australia

2 3 match itna nahi chaley to mahtab discard kar ke fek do Kohli and Sharma, Rahul etc ko ?





No, itna "queens" waala scene nahi hai ab.. ek time pe zaroor hota tha, so you're quite right about that.



Aaj kal no performance = kicked from captaincy + dropped from team, which is how it should always have been. There are so many dying to have a crack, talented deserving of a chance guys. Our cricket is pretty healthy, BCCI been putting that money to some srs use.



ahh, the famous SENA countries.. do you have a disorder ? .. Aus we beat in Aus, End we tied in Eng.. SA and NZ we've won tests but not a series.Australia - bhai shahid- if remember correctly then when Rohit and Virat were playing then we were behind with 0-2, including 36 All out.England - mostly won due to well played by lower batsman - Panth, Shardal Thakur, and even with the superstars -we all out in total 78 run, and 191 runs.... but thanks to low order batsman - we are able to draw the series 2-2 then lost the 5 next year again Jadeja and panth had centuries.Actually - what you said 2-3 matches - perfectly fits for playing well in 2-3 matches. - they get the license to be part of the team next couple of matches, even giving a bad performance, and no one can question that because Rohiten and Viratien supporters back to them.