World should not turn soft towards Taliban: Tajikistan tells UNSC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
On Wednesday, as yet another joint military exercise kicked off not very far from the Afghan-Tajik border, Dushanbe upped the ante against Taliban and the issue of "worsened security situation" in the region at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan in New York.
The export of extremism and an increase in drug trafficking from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul continues to bother the Central Asian countries, especially Tajikistan.

Addressing members of the UN Security Council, and some neighbouring countries of Afghanistan who were invited to attend the meeting, the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to UN Jonibek Hikmat voiced the position of his country regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Recalling the messages sent to the Taliban during meetings in Italy, Russia, India, Pakistan and Turkey - to form an inclusive government, cut ties with other terrorist organisations and ensure the fundamental rights of women, children and ethnic groups - Hikmat said that the new regime in Kabul has failed to meet any requirement.

He insisted that the situation will have a greater implication for regional countries and beyond and urged the international community to be consistent in its approach and apply additional pressure on the Taliban to comply with the above demands.

"Twenty years have passed, the world has changed but not the Taliban. Their medieval mindset left no place for women's and girls' rights," Hikmat said in his statement emphasising that Tajikistan will only support an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which guarantees the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens, particularly women.

The humanitarian catastrophe, he stressed, will further deteriorate during the winter as almost half of the Afghan population is in need of urgent assistance.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, also voiced hope that the Taliban will uphold its promise of preventing a spillover of terrorist and drug trafficking threats to neighbouring countries.

The threat of terrorism, trafficking and drug smuggling has increased manifold for the Central Asian countries as the Afghan economy continues to deteriorate.

A joint exercise of the special forces and drug control agencies of the Collective Rapid Response Force (CRRF) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) titled 'Cobalt-2021' began at the Fakhrabad training ground in Tajikistan on Wednesday.

The CSTO member states have been for the last two decades highlighting the problem of the threat of drugs emanating from Afghanistan.

The three-day exercise will see the Russian military personnel, together with colleagues from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, work out the planning and conduct of an operation to destroy militants, acting as part of the special forces of the CSTO CRRF.

"The leaders of our states and military departments have repeatedly stressed that the current situation on the border of Tajikistan, which has become the southern outpost of the CIS in the Central Asian direction, forces us to be on the alert," said Colonel Yevgeny Okhrimenko, the interim commander of Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan.

"The exercise allows us to create a reliable barrier to terrorist and extremist threats, especially now in connection with the change in the nature of military dangers and military threats," added Okhrimenko.
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
I support Tajikistan's position. Afghanistan needs a regime-change operation right now. But NATO will not do a full regime-change invasion. That honor was reserved for Libya and Syria. NATO and its rubber stamp majority in the UNSC needs oppressors and puppets among the Muslims like the Taliban. It doesn't want progressive Muslims.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Tajikistan has no say in Afghanistan. We kicked their *** so hard that they have to now beg the world.
I support Tajikistan's position. Afghanistan needs a regime-change right now. But NATO will not do a full regime-change invasion. That honor was reserved for Libya and Syria. NATO needs oppressors and puppets among the Muslims like the Taliban. It doesn't want progressive Muslims.
Look who is here to support his bacha baaz brothers. It is okay to have Afghan peadophile Northern Alliance warlords running amok. Now he begs the NATO for a return. You need to beg a little harder because NATO isn't coming back. Keep crying in a corner. You are on the losing side. Always were and always will be.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Look who is here to support his bacha baaz brothers.
Bachabaz and opium growers are the Taliban. I support progressive Afghan movements like the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which is a leftist movement. Among its ideological basis is promotion of women's rights. Does that sound like bachabazi ?

And I have always been curious. Why is your member name Dalit ?
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Bachabaz and opium growers are the Taliban. I support progressive Afghan movements like the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which is a leftist movement. Among its ideological basis is promotion of women's rights. Does that sound like bachabazi ?

And I have always been curious. Why is your member name Dalit ?
LOL Right, and your Northern Alliance bacha baaz warlords are angels. You are such a coward. A blatant liar. You must be feeling shit finding out that your countrymen had to flee from their terror bases in Afghanistan. 20 years your cowardly Indians used Afghanistan as a terror base against Pakistan. Sweet justice got served in the end. You cried like babies. All of you. US/NATO, Hindustanis and the entire bandwagon. You cried rivers. Just look at you now. Drowning in sorrow.

Fvck you and your curiosity.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Lmao............... What? little small Tajikistan days could be numbered if it doesn't behave...

If you think Pakistan would allow anyone to mess with it's stragetic depth you are deluded.. UNSC This or that. CSTO can't even safe Tajikistan we will nuke them to the stone ages.. A lion is here I promise you I will not be bullied on the LAND nor will anyone in the world be able to undo my redlines or economic security that I promise and assure you. My stragetic goal is linked to the economy and connectivity
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Lmao............... What little small Tajikistan days would be numbered if it doesn't behave...

If you think Pakistan would allow anyone to mess with it's stragetic depth you are deluded.. UNSC This or that. CSTO can't even safe Tajikistan we will nuke them to the stone ages.. A lion is here I promise you I will not be bullied in the LAND
We proved it for a good 20 years. Anyone who doubts our commitment regarding our neighborhood needs to just test our resolve.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
LOL Right, and your Northern Alliance bacha baaz warlords are angels. You are such a coward. A blatant liar. You must be feeling shit finding out that your countrymen had to flee from their terror bases in Afghanistan.
The SPA ( Solidarity Party of Afghanistan ) I repeat is a leftist movement and it has long been opposed not only to the Taliban but also to the so-called democratic government pre-15th-August and I am sure also to the Northern Alliance. The SPA represents the aspirations of the progressive people in the country who want a better country and none of the aforementioned three groups can ensure that.

Fvck you and your curiosity.
No I am still curious. A Dalit is an oppressed socio-economic class in the anti-human caste system created by the Brahminical order, but I don't see you showing any empathy for the oppressed in Afghanistan.

CSTO can't even safe Tajikistan we will nuke them to the stone ages..
Some days ago there was a thread about Russian military personnel being present in Tajikistan. Either ways be prepared to deal with Russia then who has many more nukes than you. So hold your ambition and your enthusiasm. :)
 
