World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron


World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron tells the UN on , calling on "Europe to take its full share of responsibility" in building "a new order".

 
The three recent French presidents were unable to achieve results in internal governance and can only rely on diplomacy to increase their prestige. Really sad
 
World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron


World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron tells the UN on , calling on "Europe to take its full share of responsibility" in building "a new order".

Lol. Wasn't Europe just last week saying they don't back Chinese claim how is that not backing one side over the other? Hippocrates.
 
