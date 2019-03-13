beijingwalker
World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron
World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron tells the UN on , calling on "Europe to take its full share of responsibility" in building "a new order".
