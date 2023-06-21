‘World record’: China replaces section of train bridge in four hours using smart maintenance machine, says railway firm​

Taihang machine used to replace worn-out bridge section on the Shuohuang railway line in Hebei province without interrupting railway service: CRCC

It is three times as fast as existing methods, allowing bridge replacement work to be done during a ‘window period’ when the railway is not in use, says company

China replaces section of train bridge in four hours using smart machine Taihang machine used to replace worn-out bridge section on the Shuohuang railway line in Hebei province without interrupting railway service: CRCC.

Some rail engineers say the Taihang smart machine showcases China’s commitment to innovation and technological leadership in the rail industry. Photo: WeiboChinese engineers say they have set a new world record by replacing a section of railway bridge in just four hours, without interrupting the normal service of the railway.The feat of unprecedented efficiency was accomplished on Tuesday using a smart machine that enabled major maintenance to be done quickly and safely, they added.The Taihang machine, the world’s first railway bridge replacement machine, was used to replace a worn-out bridge section on the Shuohuang railway line in Hebei province, China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) said on its WeChat social media account.