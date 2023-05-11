World Record BYD Yangwang U8 Challenge World Desert Everest Bilutu Peak​

The Bilutu Peak is located deep in the Badain Jaran Desert, with an altitude of 1611 meters and a relative height of 589 meters. It is known as the "World Desert Everest". The sand surface is highly mobile and the terrain is complex and varied. Some sections of the climbing route have a slope as steep as 45°.The difficulty of climbing to the peak is much higher than that of the Ganba Dagu V-shaped valley. It remains a challenge to this day. To date, there is no publicly available video record of a new energy vehicle reaching the summit, which is a peak that off-road enthusiasts aspire to conquer.On April 14, 2023, at 16:12, Yangwang U8 successfully reached the summit of Bilutu Peak, creating a new world record with a time of 2 minutes and 6 seconds.