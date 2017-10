World puts bullish bet on Chinese economy

With a strong development momentum, the Chinese economy contributes a lot to the global economic growth, Maurice Obstfeld, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave his thumbs up to Chinese economy.

In its latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the IMF expected the Chinese economy to grow 6.8 percent this year and 6.5 percent next year, both 0.1 percentage point higher than its previous forecast in July. It also predicted a strengthening economic growth across the world.