World now remember Malayan Chinese Dr Wu Lien-teh, pioneer of pandemic public policy

Malayan Chinese Wu Lien-teh was first to identify city level quarantine and mask was key to combat pandemic. https://www.scmp.com/magazines/post...93376/he-fought-plague-china-and-inspired-six As the visitors entered the town, they could sense an air of tenseness and foreboding among the inhabitants,” my great-grandfather, Dr Wu Lien-teh, wrote of his experience arriving in Harbin in December 1910. “Everywhere there were guarded talks and whispers of fever, blood-spitting and sudden deaths, of corpses abandoned by roadsides and open fields, and of unwelcome deaths.” Wu, then just 31, led the fight against a deadly pneumonic plague outbreak in Manchuria, northern China. Facing an airborne disease that killed nearly 100 per cent of the more than 60,000 people it infected within a few days, Wu – who was born in British Malaya and educated at Cambridge — was given broad authority not only over local doctors but, police, the military and civil officials. As a result, he was able to end the outbreak within three months of his arrival in the affected area. The following month, Wu chaired the International Plague Conference in China, a landmark event attended by leading disease experts from 11 nations. In 1935, he was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Today, as the world contends with the Covid-19 pandemic, countries are again paying careful attention to the public-health measures Wu introduced, including the widely adopted gauze face covering – the precursor to today’s N95 mask – and his strict containment and quarantine policies. But beyond public-health practices, Wu also bestowed a professional family tree of sorts – medical descendants spanning four continents, among them leading experts in pathology, virology, radiology and emergency medicine, who are now pleading for enhanced masking policies worldwide, and heightened medical and scientific cooperation across borders. The fate of the world, they believe, depends upon it. https://www.scmp.com/magazines/post...93376/he-fought-plague-china-and-inspired-six