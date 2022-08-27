World Meteorological Organization removes 'nine-dash line' after Vietnam's request

​

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has removed China's infamous "nine-dash line" from a heatwave map posted on its Facebook page.Vietnamese soldiers on an island of the Truong Sa Archipelago, May 2022. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc TuanThe organization on Saturday edited its post on Aug. 23 about the ongoing heatwaves in China.The edited post includes a map without the "nine-dash line" and only showing the mainland of China.Vietnam on Thursday asked the World Meteorological Organization to respect its sovereignty in the East Sea by removing China's infamous "nine-dash line."The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press meet that "Vietnam has repeatedly dismissed the so-called nine-dash line as well as other maritime statements that go against international laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982)."She said countries and organizations must "remove and edit unsuitable content" that violates Vietnam's sovereignty.She said representatives of Vietnam's mission at the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other organizations at Geneva have discussed the matter with WMO.