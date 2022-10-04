What's new

World leaders labelled Imran Khan 'rude, liar and narcissist': PM Shehbaz Sharif

  • PM says he was “shocked” when world leaders personally objected to Imran Khan’s conduct.
  • Says Imran Khan damaged ties with US for no reason.
  • Says PTI chief is injecting poison into society.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared that multiple world leaders told him on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session that his predecessor Imran Khan was “rude”, “told lies” and labelled him as a "narcissist".

In an interview with British publication The Guardian, the Pakistani premier said he was “shocked” at the UNGA in New York when world leaders had personally objected to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s conduct.

“Some leaders told me in person about his personality. They told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a ‘narcissist’, quote unquote,” the PM told the publication without naming any world leaders.

On ties with Washington, the premier shared that the former prime minister had damaged Islamabad’s relations “with the United States for no rhyme or reason”.

The premier also labelled Khan as “the biggest liar on the face of the earth” and blamed the PTI leader for “injecting poison into society to dangerously polarise the electorate” following his ouster.

The prime minister told the publication that even though the PTI had come to power on an anti-corruption manifesto but the country was run by Imran Khan to suit his agenda. He called Imran Khan was the “most inexperienced, self-centred, egotistical, immature politician in the history of this country”.

Commenting on the recent audio leaks, the PM said that the soundbites were “an irrefutable endorsement that he [Khan] is the biggest liar on the face of the earth. I’m not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country’s image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest.”

“Never before was I concerned about our country’s future,” said PM Shehbaz. “Imran Khan has injected infinite amount of poison in this society and made it hugely polarised as never before … he is distorting facts and creating hate.”

Nawaz has given me free rein to make decisions: PM​

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s influence on the government, the PM openly admitted that he consults his older brother.

“Of course I consult Nawaz, he is my leader and my older brother,” he said. “But he has given me completely free rein to make decisions.”

The PM was also asked about how dynastic politics in Pakistan was prevalent with the Sharifs and Bhuttos dominating the political scene of the country.

However, the premier dismissed the criticism stating: “It’s about competence: it’s about public support, it’s about people’s trust,”
Never before was I concerned about our country’s future,” said PM Shehbaz. “Imran Khan has injected infinite amount of poison in this society and made it hugely polarised as never before … he is distorting facts and creating hate
You and treacherous generals are rightly worried for your corruption

The awareness khan have created in society have given you sleepless nights
 
He is right that Imran Khan spoiled Pakistan's relationship with every country. Just see the change with the US after the new government.
 
as bad a politician as he was good a cricketing all rounder.

as above, so below.

too idealist, "riyasat e this that" ... "gareeb this that" .. bloody jumlabaaz

also, this is not me as a Gangu having a go but as an observer, his ouster in no way serves Indian interests.. bilaterally, things will remain as tense as they have been as ever, spl these past 3 years. Handsome or no handsome.

terrible strategist but, purely feels based, incapable of thinking strategically.. just wasn't his game, the netabaazi thing.

Here in India we've ALWAYS known that the political face is a farce, the real powers that be was ALWAYS the Pak Fauj.

idiot Khan, apnay bando se hi ladai kar li, based on feels.

Rahul Ghandy type level ka politician, but unlike our pathetic Ghandy boy, he will always be a cricketing legend.
 
sad to see that like most indians, you too hold this simplistic view -- ISI ki naapak sajish, Imran Khan puppet etc etc.

Well, he's done them all in quite a bit, hasn't he? Quite an achievement for a puppet, wouldn't you say?
 

