World leaders labelled Imran Khan 'rude, liar and narcissist': PM Shehbaz Sharif

as bad a politician as he was good a cricketing all rounder.



as above, so below.



too idealist, "riyasat e this that" ... "gareeb this that" .. bloody jumlabaaz



also, this is not me as a Gangu having a go but as an observer, his ouster in no way serves Indian interests.. bilaterally, things will remain as tense as they have been as ever, spl these past 3 years. Handsome or no handsome.



terrible strategist but, purely feels based, incapable of thinking strategically.. just wasn't his game, the netabaazi thing.



Here in India we've ALWAYS known that the political face is a farce, the real powers that be was ALWAYS the Pak Fauj.



idiot Khan, apnay bando se hi ladai kar li, based on feels.



Rahul Ghandy type level ka politician, but unlike our pathetic Ghandy boy, he will always be a cricketing legend.