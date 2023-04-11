World is looking to Bangladesh for its next election: US US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the USA as well as ‘the world is looking to Bangladesh for its next election to make sure that they set a strong example for free and fair election for the region and for the world’. The secretary of state said this during his meeting wi

DSA, trade, Indo Pacific focused in Momen-Blinken meeting​

Wednesday, 12 April 2023Updated :Apr 11, 2023 10:50 PMUS Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the USA as well as ‘the world is looking to Bangladesh for its next election to make sure that they set a strong example for free and fair election for the region and for the world’.The secretary of state said this during his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the State Department in Washington on Monday.Apart from the poll, issues related to economic development, Rohingya crisis, minority protection, Digital Security Act (DSA) and freedom of movement were highlighted in the meeting.“We’re committed to continuing to work together, to find ways to strengthen and deepen the relationship, to address as well economic developments and human rights,” Mr Blinken said in his opening remarks.He also pointed out that the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States has grown tremendously over the last 50 years – economically.“Our people-to-people ties, work that we’ve been doing more recently on everything from climate to health, which we very much value.”“We also deeply appreciate Bangladesh’s remarkable generosity to more than 1.0 million Rohingya refugees that they have been taking care of.”In response, Bangladeshi foreign minister echoed with the US Secretary of State on the importance of a free and fair election and reaffirmed the commitment of Bangladesh government in this regard.“We assured them that Bangladesh is committed to holding a free and fair election and in this regard a lot of steps were taken by the government,” Dr Momen told the media after the meeting.We have strengthened the Election Commission and they are totally independent, we have prepared flawless voter list to ensure fair elections.He told the US side that the opposition parties have also the responsibilities to hold credible elections and they should also refrain from violence.“We told them that they can send observers to see whether the elections would be fair or not,” Mr Momen said.Bangladesh side raised the issue of providing support from the US Development Finance Fund but the US side said Bangladesh needs to improve the labour situation to be eligible to get the fund.“Then we told them that labour situation has significantly improved in our country and two high level working and technical committees comprising US officials, are working to monitor the progress of the issues” he said .When the US side want to know about the progress of the IP protection, Bangladesh said that since Bangladesh want to continue to have the LDC facilities till 2029, the issue will be taken care of by that time.‘IP protection is meant for only the developing countries,” the foreign minister said.Regarding the query on the Digital Security Act the foreign minister said that the government enacted the law not to curb freedom of speech or press but to prevent cybercrime.“We told them that Bangladesh Awami League believes in freedom of press and the press is very hyperactive in our country. We also believe in the freedom of movement and free voice but at the same time we are against destruction of public property in the name of movement,” the foreign minister said.Bangladesh side highlighted the success of the Rapid Action battalion in curbing terrorism and militancy and requested withdrawal of sanctions against the organisation.The issue of free and open Indo Pacific was also discussed in the meeting and Bangladesh said that it also want free trade across the oceans in a peaceful way.When the issue of minority community protection came up in the meeting, Bangladesh side said that the government is committed to ensure communal harmony at any cost.]Stern actions are taken against anybody who tries to do harm to the minority community like the Hindus or the Ahmadiyas, they added.In the meeting, foreign minister reiterated Bangladesh’s request to extradite Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu.Dr Momen said Bangladesh and USA have multifaceted, dynamic and wide-ranging relationship.“And over the last 50 years, we have done really well, and we look forward to future 50 years” he said .Mr Moemn appreciated the message sent by the US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bangladesh and said that Hasina also wrote a letter to Mr Biden.He handed over the letter to Mr Blinken after the meeting.Mr Momen told the meeting that both the countries need to active partnership.“And we are proud of your partnership. And we look beyond in the future, so that we can have more better days in future” he said adding that he was there to develop, strengthen, and solidify relationship between the two countries.Apprising Mr Blinken of the ongoing and completed works in labour sector reforms in Bangladesh, the foreign minister hoped that these efforts would be duly acknowledged and appreciated through stronger economic partnership between the two countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.Mr Blinken appreciated the ongoing US-Bangladesh consultative process in improving labour situation in Bangladesh.Foreign Minister called upon USA to take advantage of the generous investment regime of Bangladesh and encourage US private sector to invest in special economic zones and high-tech parks in Bangladesh.Dr Momen thanked the US government for their generous support in combating COVID-19 and continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.He stressed the need for sustained international pressure on Myanmar for creating environment for voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.Secretary Blinken highly appreciated Bangladesh for generously hosting over one million Rohingyas and assured to continue to work towards repatriation of the Rohingyas.The Ambassador of Bangladesh to the US Mr Muhammad Imran, Deputy Head of Mission Ms Ferdousi Shahriar, Director General (North America) MrKhandker Masudul Alam, and officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in the meeting.Counselor Derek Chollet, Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Ms Julieta Valls Noyes, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour Ms Kara McDonald, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Ms Afreen Akhter accompanied Mr Blinken in the meeting.