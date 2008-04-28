What's new

World Intellectual Property Organization Releases Global Innovation Index 2020

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,034
1
59,517
Country
China
Location
China
World Intellectual Property Organization Releases Global Innovation Index 2020
Thursday, September 3, 2020

On September 2, 2020, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in conjunction with Cornell University and INSEAD, released the Global Innovation Index 2020 (GII). China maintained its overall ranking at #14 and was #1 among upper middle-income countries. China also has 2 of the top 5 ranked science & technology clusters – beating out the United States with Silicon Valley ranked #5. The GII ranking shows stability at the top but a gradual eastward shift as a group of Asian countries – notably China, India, the Philippines and Viet Nam – have advanced considerably in the GII ranking over the years.

微信图片_20200904110750.png


Table: Top 20 Economies per GII 2020

WIPO points out: The geography of innovation continues to shift, the GII 2020 shows. Over the years, India, China, the Philippines, and Viet Nam are the economies with the most significant progress in their GII innovation ranking over time. All four are now in the top 50.

The top-performing economies in the GII are still almost exclusively from the high-income group, with China (14th) remaining the only middle-income economy in the GII top 30. Malaysia (33rd) follows.

India (48th) and the Philippines (50th) make it to the top 50 for the first time. The Philippines achieves its best rank ever—in 2014, it ranked 100th. Heading the lower middle-income group, Viet Nam ranks 42nd for the second consecutive year— from 71st in 2014. Indonesia (85th) joins the top 10 of this group.

China has established itself as an innovation leader, with high ranks in important metrics including patents, utility models, trademarks, industrial designs, and creative goods exports. It boasts 17 of the top science and technology clusters worldwide – with Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou and Beijing in the 2nd and 4th spots respectively.

微信图片_20200904111115.png

Table: Top 5 GII Science & Technology Clusters

The GII 2020 is calculated as the average of two sub-indices. The Innovation Input Sub-Index gauges elements of the national economy which embody innovative activities grouped in five pillars: (1) Institutions, (2) Human capital and research, (3) Infrastructure, (4) Market sophistication, and (5) Business sophistication. The Innovation Output Sub-Index captures actual evidence of innovation results, divided in two pillars: (6) Knowledge and technology outputs and (7) Creative outputs.

www.natlawreview.com

World Intellectual Property Organization Releases Global Innovation Index 2020 Ranking China 14

On September 2, 2020, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in conjunction with Cornell University and INSEAD, released the Global Innovation Index 2020&nb
www.natlawreview.com www.natlawreview.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,034
1
59,517
Country
China
Location
China
Hong kong ranks ahead of China?? That's stupid, even Shenzhen city can beat Hong kong hands down in terms of innovation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang World Intellectual Prop Org: Rise of China as World's Largest IP Powerhouse China & Far East 183
S India’s Future in the World - Outstanding discussing between two intellectual giants of our time Central & South Asia 91
jabalultariq Aitezaz Ahsan top #5 Intellectual of the world ? Members Club 3
V Intellectual ferment in Arab world, India - Saudi Arabia World Affairs 1
N Survey finds worlds top 10 intellectuals are Muslims Members Club 3
pkpatriotic Aitzaz among worlds top intellectuals Members Club 3
LKJ86 The real International Criminal Court is punished by the so-called "World Police" Americas 0
beijingwalker How Safe Is It To Live In China? China VS The World! China & Far East 17
I No Bangladeshi university could even make to the list of 1000 in the world university rankings Bangladesh Defence Forum 5
vi-va India 82,860 new cases yesterday. 1026 death, RIP. New world record per day. Central & South Asia 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top