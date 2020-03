Why should world worry about India overtly displaying its affinity to its religion? It is majority Hindu nation, is it not? Hindus chose to be secular. Infact word 'Secular' was added to constitution in 1976 through 42nd amendment act. it wasn't there at independence. Whatever RSS or BJP does is within its administrative area having been elected democratically. They are not selected. World should respect the mandate and STFU.

Click to expand...