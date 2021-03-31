World Health Organization says China withheld data during Covid probe in Wuhan

Hamartia Antidote
Yay, we can finally applaud him for having a backbone and not buying the evasive Chinese smokescreen...especially the Ft Detrick crap.
The head of the World Health Organisation has criticised China’s sharing of data at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan as the WHO unveiled the results of its investigative mission looking into the origins of Covid-19.
Saying that the highly politicised four-week WHO probe was not “extensive enough”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said further studies would be needed to identify the origin of Covid-19, which was first identified in Wuhan in December 2019.
Mr Tedros’s comments came as investigation team members admitted there was political influence from both inside and outside China on them but said they were never under pressure to remove “critical elements” from their report.
Mr Tedros also insisted that there should be continued examination of the theory that the virus had escaped from a Wuhan institute of virology laboratory, even though the report deemed it “extremely unlikely” as a source of the pandemic.
While concluding that the two least likely hypotheses for the emergence of the deadly virus were a leak from a lab (pushed by senior Trump officials) and being introduced via frozen food from outside (promoted by China), the team promised to keep following leads in both cases in what appeared to be a diplomatic effort to keep both Beijing and Washington onside.
“In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data,” Mr Tedros said after the report of a team that travelled to Wuhan was released.
Species jump
“I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data-sharing,” he said pointedly while adding that the report “advances our understanding in important ways”.
The report, compiled by WHO-appointed international experts and their Chinese counterparts, did not draw any firm conclusions but did rank a range of hypotheses according to how likely they thought they were, assessing the lab-leak hypothesis “extremely unlikely” with the most likely jumping from bats to humans via an intermediary animal.
www.irishtimes.com
Further studies needed to identify origin of Covid-19 as report released, Tedros says
www.irishtimes.com
