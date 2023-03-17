World Health Organization calls on China to share data on raccoon dog link to pandemic. Here's what we know

These two photos, taken in 2014 by scientist Eddie Holmes, show raccoon dogs and unknown birds caged in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. GPS coordinates of these images confirm that the animals were housed in the southwest corner of the market, where researchers found evidence of the coronavirus in January 2020.

Security guards stand in front of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 11, 2020, after the market had been closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 there. Two studies document samples of SARS-CoV-2 from stalls where live animals were sold.

Live animals that are susceptible to COVID-19 were in the market in December 2019​

Live susceptible animals were held in a stall where SARS-CoV-2 was later detected on a machine that processed animals in the market​

An anonymous user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo posted pictures of live animals for sale in the southwest corner of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in 2019. Researchers investigating the origins of the SAR-CoV-2 virus are including these images in a forthcoming academic paper that pinpoints the southwest corner as the most probable origin point of the pandemic.

Earliest known cases of COVID-19, even those not directly related to individuals who had been in the market, radiate out from the market​

The virus jumped into people right before the outbreak in the market​

It's highly unlikely that the first COVID-19 outbreak would occur at the market if there weren't a source of the virus there​

Making these findings brought tears​