What's new

World Health Organisation (WHO) places Pakistan among top 7 countries from which the world should learn to beat future Pandemics.

S

Shahnaseebb

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 18, 2018
1
0
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
striver44 World Health Organisation praise Taiwan's response to Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
D Australia 'should get out of the World Health Organisation': Morrow World Affairs 0
Hamartia Antidote World Health Organisation in touch with Beijing after mystery viral pneumonia outbreak World Affairs 1
Areesh India is Suicide Capital: World Health Organisation (WHO) Central & South Asia 13
JanjaWeed World Health Organisation declares India polio-free Central & South Asia 1
D World Health Organisation Covers Up Iraq War Crimes World Affairs 2
crankthatskunk World’s ‘most depressing country’ is facing a mental health epidemic Central & South Asia 5
Daniel808 [CNN] IS CHINA THE NEW LEADER IN WORLD HEALTH STAGE ? China & Far East 47
Vanguard One Australian ministers welcome World Health Assembly motion after China labels move 'a joke' COVID-19 Coronavirus 31
Ivan U.S.-China Feud Over Coronavirus Erupts at World Health Assembly COVID-19 Coronavirus 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top