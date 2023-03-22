What's new

World Happiness Report 2023: India Among World's Saddest Nations

India occupies 126th position among 137 nations ranked in the World Happiness Report 2023 released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. In South Asia, Pakistan (score 4.555) ranks 108, Sri Lanka 112, Bangladesh (4.282) 118 and India 126 (4.036). Only Taliban-ruled Afghanistan ranks worse at 137. Finland is the happiest nation in the world, followed by Denmark and Iceland in 2nd and 3rd place.


The latest country rankings show life evaluations (answers to the Cantril ladder question) for each country, averaged over a 3 year period from 2020-2022. The Cantril ladder asks respondents to think of a ladder, with the best possible life for them being a 10 and the worst possible life being a 0. They are then asked to rate their own current lives on that 0 to 10 scale. The rankings are from nationally representative samples for the years 2020-2022.





Happiness Scores Trend:

After climbing to a high of 5.65 in 2019, Pakistan's happiness scores have declined in recent years, reaching a low of 4.52 during the Covid pandemic. The most recent value is 4.555 for 2023.




India's happiness scores have been declining every year since 2013, reaching a low of 3.78 during the Covid pandemic. The most recent value is 4.036 for 2023.



Causes of Unhappiness:

Lack of social connections during covid lockdown, along with severe unemployment, high inflation and healthcare worries, took a toll on mental health of Indians, according to the experts quoted by the Indian media.


Rising Suicides:

Indian experts' observations are supported by the Indian government data showing a marked increase in suicide rate in India. India saw the highest suicide rate (of 12 suicides per 100,000 population) since the beginning of this century, according to The Hindu. Experts say a lot of suicides would have gone unreported and that the numbers and suicide rates could have gone up in 2022 as well.


High Unemployment:

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% in February 2023 from 7.14% in the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). CMIE’s weekly labor market analysis showed a marginal improvement in India’s labor participation rate to 39.92% in February compared to 39.8% in January 2023 resulting in an increase in the labour force from 440.8 million to 442.9 million.

"India’s LPR is much lower than global levels. According to the World Bank, the modeled ILO estimate for the world in 2020 was 58.6 per cent. The same model places India’s LPR at 46 per cent. India is a large country and its low LPR drags down the world LPR as well. Implicitly, most other countries have a much higher LPR than the world average. According to the World Bank’s modelled ILO estimates, there are only 17 countries worse than India on LPR. Most of these are middle-eastern countries. These are countries such as Jordan, Yemen, Algeria, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Senegal and Lebanon. Some of these countries are oil-rich and others are unfortunately mired in civil strife. India neither has the privileges of oil-rich countries nor the civil disturbances that could keep the LPR low. Yet, it suffers an LPR that is as low as seen in these countries".

Youth unemployment for ages15-24 in India is 24.9%, the highest in South Asia region. It is 14.8% in Bangladesh 14.8% and 9.2% in Pakistan, according to the International Labor Organization and the World Bank.

In spite of the headline GDP growth figures highlighted by the Indian and world media, the fact is that it has been jobless growth. The labor participation rate (LPR) in India has been falling for more than a decade. The LPR in India has been below Pakistan's for several years, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).
Even before the COVID19 pandemic, India's labor participation rate was around 43%, lower than its neighbors'. Now it has slipped further to about 40%. Meanwhile, the Indian government has reported an 8.4% jump in economic growth in the July-to-September period compared with a contraction of 7.4% for the same period a year earlier. This raises the following questions: Has India had jobless growth? Or its GDP figures are fudged? If the Indian economy fails to deliver for the common man, will Prime Minister Narendra Modi step up his anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim rhetoric to maintain his popularity among Hindus?


Hunger Crisis:
'
India ranks 94th among 107 nations ranked by World Hunger Index in 2020. Other South Asians have fared better: Pakistan (88), Nepal (73), Bangladesh (75), Sri Lanka (64) and Myanmar (78) – and only Afghanistan has fared worse at 99th place. The COVID19 pandemic has worsened India's hunger and malnutrition. Tens of thousands of Indian children were forced to go to sleep on an empty stomach as the daily wage workers lost their livelihood and Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the South Asian nation. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan opted for "smart lockdown" that reduced the impact on daily wage earners. China, the place where COVID19 virus first emerged, is among 17 countries with the lowest level of hunger.



India Among Worst Hit:

India has a 17.3% child wasting rate, the worst in the South Asia region. Child stunting is also extremely high across South Asia. “Data from 1991 through 2014 for Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan showed that stunting is concentrated among children from households facing multiple forms of deprivation, including poor dietary diversity, low levels of maternal education, and household poverty,” the World Hunger Report said. China, the place where COVID19 virus first emerged, is among 17 countries with the lowest level of hunger.
Hunger and malnutrition are worsening in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in low-income communities or those already stricken by continued conflict.

India has performed particularly poorly because of one of the world's strictest lockdowns imposed by Prime Minister Modi to contain the spread of the virus.

#Tech #Startup Layoffs in #India. Over 36,400 people lost their jobs in India in the last couple of years. 5 companies have laid off 75% of their workforce. #Indian startups which laid off workers include #Byju, #UpAcademy, #Ola. #economy #unemployment

www.livemint.com

Thousands have lost jobs in India; these layoff numbers will blow your mind

Nine companies have laid off 100% of its workforce. And, there are many who have let go thousands of their employees.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

Over 36,400 people lost their jobs in India in the last couple of years, as per the latest data from layoff.fyi. Nine companies, including Lido Learning, SuperLearn and GoNuts, have laid off 100% of its workforce. According to the website that tracks tech sector job cuts, five companies laid off 70-75% of its workforce. Such companies include GoMechanic, PhableCare and MFine.

Byju’s is leading the number of layoffs with 4,000 employees losing their jobs at the company. WhiteHat Jr laid off 1,800 employees in January 2021 and then 300 in June 2022. Bytedance terminated 1,800 employees in January 2021. In June 2020, Paisabazaar let go 1,500 people, 50% of its workforce.

Ola has laid off its employees four times since May 2020. In May 2020, it laid off 1,400 employees while it sacked 1,000 people in July 2022. In September 2022, it asked 200 people to leave and terminated 200 employees again in January 2023.

Unacademy has laid off 1,500 employees so far, all of it came in 2022. The layoff came in three phases; 1,000 in April, 150 in June and 350 in November.

On the global front, 503 tech companies have laid off 148,165 employees so far this year. The year 2022 was challenging for the technology industry and startups. At least 1.6 lakh workers lost their jobs in 2022, and the year 2023 has begun on a similar note.

Amazon has contributed to the worsening outlook for the technology industry by terminating an additional 9,000 employees. This comes after they had previously fired 18,000 employees. Meanwhile, a significant number of other companies have also laid off a substantial amount of workers this year, with almost 1.5 lakh individuals being affected to date.
 
www.thenews.com.pk

Sad bunch

March 20 is designated by the UN as the International Day of Happiness and is also the day the UN publishes its annual World Happiness Report, ranking countries by residents’ life evaluations....
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Sad bunch​

By Editorial Board
March 22, 2023


March 20 is designated by the UN as the International Day of Happiness and is also the day the UN publishes its annual World Happiness Report, ranking countries by residents’ life evaluations. The 2023 annual report was rather surprising. Pakistan ranked higher than both India and Bangladesh in terms of happiness, contrary to what many would have assumed to be the case -- though Pakistan still ranked fairly low compared to the world as a whole, coming in at 108 out of 137 countries. We are apparently the happiest country in South Asia, with Sri Lanka also ranked lower than Pakistan at 112 and India and Bangladesh ranked at 126 and 118, respectively. How does a country on the verge of default, a barely functioning parliament and resurgent militancy manage to have happier people than two, comparatively, stable and growing economies?

Part of the answer might lie in the differences in data collection between the countries. The rankings are based on a three-year average of life evaluations that ask survey participants to rank their lives on a scale of zero to 10. The latest happiness report puts an asterisk next to Pakistan’s results, indicating that it was unable to collect survey information for 2022, meaning that our results are based on the 2020 and 2021 surveys. To put it simply, our nation’s data is incomplete. Though the report notes that year-to-year rankings are fairly consistent, 2022 was a particularly bad year even by our standards -- with superfloods and our economic problems reaching crisis levels. India and Bangladesh’s rankings include data for 2022, meaning all the angst caused by last year’s deadly monsoon and the economic aftershocks of the Russia-Ukraine war have been accounted for, unlike in our case.

Regardless, the report does show that the countries in our region are more alike than different. South Asia is unhappier than much of the world and there is a huge gap between us and the countries in the top 20. Despite our many differences, our countries are all known for their poor infrastructure, poor access to healthcare and education, abysmal gender parity and rampant inequality. In addition, our countries are among the world's most polluted, with Bangladesh having recently held the top spot and Pakistan also making it to the top five. The fact is that the neoliberal growth model, also something we all share, has delivered prosperity, health and happiness to those in the upper-echelons of our countries. Our wealth creation is top-heavy and progress for the middle classes and the poor has been modest to non-existent. Pollution is something that gets a lot of lip-service but little action. Four out of the five highest ranked countries, with Finland taking the top spot, are from Scandinavia, a region known for the emphasis its countries place on free healthcare and education, gender equality, environment and work-life balance. Furthermore, as global energy prices and interest rates continue to rise, the growth model our countries have is suddenly looking questionable. While only Sri Lanka has defaulted thus far, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are all struggling with the highest inflation in years with no foreseeable relief. It is time for a rethink.
 

