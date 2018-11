The dynamic GDP growth and changes of the top countries.Discussion:The two countries in Pacific Asia with big GDP is China and Japan. Japan seem to have reached its max potential and growing at a much slower pace while China is still growing at relative high rate. For Pacific Asia, Indonesia will also join the big GDPer in the future.Even with China's high GDP and rate of growth, it is still relatively poor in per capita sense and it will take many more decades to reach that of Japan and USA. Much more hard work is still required.