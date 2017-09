"Scientists have coaxed the mutated DNA of human embryos back into healthy code in an experiment which could one day be used to cure a range of inherited diseases.



In a world's first, researchers in China proved it was possible to correct a single error in three billion letters of genetic code to remove the disease beta-thalassemia, a debilitating blood disorder.



British scientists hailed the research as a 'highly significant' advance.

'The work presented here uses a technique called 'base editing' which attempts to repair a mutation at the single letter (or base), resulting in the hopeful correction of the mutation. It does this without the need for breaking the double-stranded DNA.



More work is needed to assess the precision of this base editing technology (and) to fully investigate both efficiency and specificity of the technique.'



The Chinese research is published in the journal Protein and Cell."