What's new

World first bionic, robotic whale shark released in Shanghai Ocean Park

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,500
-5
85,485
Country
China
Location
China
World first bionic, robotic whale shark released in Shanghai Ocean Park


The world's first bionic whale shark "settled" in Shanghai and became the resident "guest" of the Volcano Shark Aquarium in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

It is about 4.7 meters long and weighs 350 kilograms. Although it is huge, it can highly simulate the reality. The movements of whale sharks can independently complete straight lines, turns, floating, diving, depth setting, mouth opening and closing, gill slits, and bait throwing in the water.

Fang Xuelin, a member of the project development team and assistant director of Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group's Underwater Propulsion Technology Research Office, introduced that this bionic whale shark has technologies such as wireless remote control, program-controlled swimming, and multi-joint bionic propulsion. In the future, this bionic whale can also be equipped with different sensors to realize water quality monitoring, photography and other functions.

www.tellerreport.com

The world's first bionic whale shark debuts in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park - Xinhua English.news.cn | tellerreport.com

Recently, the world's first bionic whale shark was unveiled at the Volcano Shark Aquarium in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park. The bionic whale shark is almost the same as the real whale shark. The 4.7-meter-long "whale shark" weighs 350 kilograms. Wireless remote control, program-controlled...
www.tellerreport.com www.tellerreport.com

0301345bc6b560c.jpg
4ec65f32ba88cf4.jpg
d29347ecb222a0b.jpg

1128303746_16431984715171n.jpg

调整大小 rBABDGH1BW-AAucsAAAAAAAAAAA086.800x600.jpg

921.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

L
China's drone shark
Replies
0
Views
416
Last starfighter
L
beijingwalker
China unveils robotic shark drone which uses AI to fire torpedoes at enemy ships
Replies
6
Views
496
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
World's super-first large ethane carrier delivered by Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard Group in Shanghai
Replies
2
Views
343
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
Glow-in-the-dark sharks captured on camera for first time ever
Replies
1
Views
241
bshifter
B
beijingwalker
China’s Enlight Media Moving Ahead on $2.5 Billion Theme Park
Replies
1
Views
336
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom