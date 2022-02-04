World first bionic, robotic whale shark released in Shanghai Ocean Park

The world's first bionic whale shark "settled" in Shanghai and became the resident "guest" of the Volcano Shark Aquarium in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.It is about 4.7 meters long and weighs 350 kilograms. Although it is huge, it can highly simulate the reality. The movements of whale sharks can independently complete straight lines, turns, floating, diving, depth setting, mouth opening and closing, gill slits, and bait throwing in the water.Fang Xuelin, a member of the project development team and assistant director of Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group's Underwater Propulsion Technology Research Office, introduced that this bionic whale shark has technologies such as wireless remote control, program-controlled swimming, and multi-joint bionic propulsion. In the future, this bionic whale can also be equipped with different sensors to realize water quality monitoring, photography and other functions.