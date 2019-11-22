Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Pakistan Tourism
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
World Famous Pakistani Kinnow
Thread starter
abdur rehman palwa
Start date
41 minutes ago
abdur rehman palwa
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Jan 7, 2020
31
0
60
Country
Location
41 minutes ago
#1
TNT
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,630
0
5,671
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#2
Kinnow is nice but its not the king of citrus fruits, that is oranges. Pakistani oranges are also really nice but not much is exported.
Goenitz
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,729
0
4,005
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#3
Only japan is the country who produces unique fruits and sell them at hefty price. Be it strawberry, citrus, melon, mango etc..... A crate of Japanese melon worth more than 1000s of trucks loaded with Pakistani's melon.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)
Phantom.
Goenitz
Similar threads
Quality products Pakistan exports and bring it international fame
WebMaster
Nov 22, 2019
Replies
7
Views
752
Nov 22, 2019
xyxmt
X
Pakistan boosts orange exports to Indonesia
خره مينه لګته وي
Feb 7, 2017
Replies
0
Views
632
Feb 7, 2017
خره مينه لګته وي
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Uighur intellectuals in China's crosshairs | DW News
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
A moment ago
World Affairs
Giant Kaman 22 drones to join Iran air force soon : cmdr.
Latest: Aramagedon
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
P
Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in attracting foreign investors
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
X
Iran and Turkey become drone powers.
Latest: xbat
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
World Famous Pakistani Kinnow
Latest: Goenitz
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Tourism
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistani, Chinese navies play important roles in maintaining maritime order of Indian Ocean: Exclusive with Pakistan Navy chief
Latest: Titanium100
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Our Heroes need their identity back
Latest: ghazi52
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
PAF Squadrons History
Latest: ghazi52
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
PAF's Forgotten/Unknown Non-Muslim Heroes
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
42 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Air chief meets PM Imran to discuss PAF matters
Latest: Ali_Baba
52 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
CPEC - stalled and lost momentum?
Latest: ghazi52
7 minutes ago
CPEC
P
As Brand India self-destructs, Brand Pakistan can emerge to fill the vacuum
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
12 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
P
Pakistan’s exports to UK touch US$ 1 bn historic mark in six months: High Commissioner
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
19 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan's economy was deliberately destroyed by Pmln: Dr Ashfaq Hassan
Latest: Norwegian
20 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
South African cricket Series in Pakistan
Latest: TNT
47 minutes ago
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
H
China’s Type 99A main battle tank deployed in high-altitude border defense frontier: reports
Latest: Han Patriot
20 minutes ago
Military Forum
British Navy HMS Dauntless guided missile destroyer is upgraded with new engines
Latest: Jinn Baba
34 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 10:59 AM
Air Warfare
High tech army dog tags issued to PLA border troops in Xinjiang
Latest: Han-Tang
Today at 7:17 AM
Military Forum
B
Rare WW2 Footage - German Infantry - No Music, Pure Sound
Latest: Baibars_1260
Today at 5:37 AM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Giant Kaman 22 drones to join Iran air force soon : cmdr.
Latest: Aramagedon
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
P
Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in attracting foreign investors
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: Philosopher
5 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
[Gallery] This paradise is called Iran
Latest: Aramagedon
21 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
K
Israel's Rampage air launched ballistic missile to be inducted into IAF
Latest: KurtisBrian
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Pakistan Tourism
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom