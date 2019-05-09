Windjammer
What better way of diverting attention from being Clubbed on LAC.Nobody cares or discusses Indian politics or anything on Pakistani tv channels
But obsession with Pakistan is so mainstream in India that they discuss Pakistan's internal politics in primetime
Very clear what pinches. Dabbi rakh Khan
