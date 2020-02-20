Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Air Force
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
World Exclusive JF-17 and Rafale in Joint Exercise
Thread starter
Windjammer
Start date
10 minutes ago
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,229
167
127,454
Country
Location
10 minutes ago
#1
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,531
2
117,728
Country
Location
2 minutes ago
#2
ab tera kya hoga kaliya
Shah_Deu
FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
570
0
1,608
Country
Location
1 minute ago
#3
A great exercise to save the radar signature of the rafale. The radar cross section must have been updated in the threat library.
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,229
167
127,454
Country
Location
A moment ago
#4
Imran Khan said:
ab tera kya hoga kaliya
Click to expand...
I was going to give that as thread title.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)
siegecrossbow
Rafael
Similar threads
The Rafale Factor and Options for the PAF
Zarvan
Feb 20, 2020
7
8
9
10
11
12
Replies
173
Views
16K
Apr 11, 2020
Falcon26
Pakistan and China's Almost Alliance
LeGenD
Jun 14, 2016
Replies
7
Views
1K
Jun 20, 2016
Musafir117
Locked
Pakistan Air Force vs. Indian Air Force
monitor
May 1, 2011
2
3
Replies
30
Views
80K
May 8, 2011
naveenp
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
A
Chinese AI fighter pilots are better than humans
Latest: AViet
A moment ago
Air Warfare
World Exclusive JF-17 and Rafale in Joint Exercise
Latest: Windjammer
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Ehsaas lacks legal cover, being run through BISP bank accounts
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Israel-Palestinian Conflict Resurgence 2021: Al-Aqsa attacks, riots, rockets, military clashes and Jerusalem conflict 2v
Latest: Hassan Al-Somal
3 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud ‘killed’ in Afghanistan
Latest: Path-Finder
3 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
World Exclusive JF-17 and Rafale in Joint Exercise
Latest: Windjammer
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud ‘killed’ in Afghanistan
Latest: Path-Finder
3 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?
Latest: Huffal
3 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Hostile intelligence agency involved in Lahore blast: Punjab CM
Latest: PakFactor
5 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
COAS Gen Bajwa and DG ISI expected to brief the parliamentarians on national security
Latest: litman
7 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Ehsaas lacks legal cover, being run through BISP bank accounts
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
India deploys another 50,000 troops to its disputed border with China
Latest: Get Ya Wig Split
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Will overseas Pakistani stop sending Remittance if they cannot Vote via Internet or other country?
Latest: Syed1.
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
israeli paper claims Zulfiqar Bukhari visited Israel.
Latest: IceCold
6 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways
Latest: ghazi52
38 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
A
Chinese AI fighter pilots are better than humans
Latest: AViet
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Indians Take Sweet Revenge For Drone Attack on IAF Station
Latest: Deltadart
18 minutes ago
Air Warfare
CW Radar System Market Production & Demand by 2030
Latest: denel
34 minutes ago
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 6:43 PM
Air Warfare
Chinese Tanks: Roles and Capabilities of All Five Models in Production Today
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:01 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Indian Air Force News & Discussions
Latest: Lord Of Gondor
6 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
China's New Stealth Bomber: H-X / H-20
Latest: bshifter
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
10 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Govt expects to touch $50bn milestone in export earnings in FY22
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
12 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: Saleh99
13 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Air Force
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom