WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab

Jul 31, 2020
Evidence that includes newly unearthed Chinese government video continues to mount indicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology studied live bats in its lab, despite longtime lab collaborator Peter Daszak calling this a “conspiracy theory."

Footage obtained and released by the Australian and Sky News was purportedly shot from inside the Wuhan lab and shows live bats kept in cages.
Evidence mounts Wuhan lab studied live bats despite denials
Why is the video above considered so big?- This is huge evidence...because previously-

CHINA DENIED THAT BATS WERE BEING TESTED IN THE WU HAN LAB... THE VIDEO ABOVE BUSTS THEM
 
everyone in China says we have no COVID

people with low IQ have this argument

fact is if you took blood samples from 1 million Chinese you would find anti-bodies for diseases we in the West have never heard of simply because Wild Life in China is considered food

99.9% of Chinese already had COVID anti-bodies BEFORE COVID-19

why and how? well Chinese have had COVID for the centuries and decades only this time it got out to the rest of the world

this is the reason why Chinese dont have COVID because they already have it
 
aziqbal said:
everyone in China says we have no COVID

people with low IQ have this argument

fact is if you took blood samples from 1 million Chinese you would find anti-bodies for diseases we in the West have never heard of simply because Wild Life in China is considered food

99.9% of Chinese already had COVID anti-bodies BEFORE COVID-19

why and how? well Chinese have had COVID for the centuries and decades only this time it got out to the rest of the world

this is the reason why Chinese dont have COVID because they already have it
Exactly, not just that, their is a segment of European population that are genetically immune to getting HIV/AIDs, humans have developed on different scale genetically. We have to understand, China and other regions of the world are more interconnected then they ever were 20-30 years ago; more country side of China & Co., are coming into the global network so these things are bound to happen.

Did the colonist bring there own diseases the natives weren't able to survive, but those same Europeans could? You can call this bio-terrorism or anything cause it's foolish thinking.
 
rent4country said:

Evidence that includes newly unearthed Chinese government video continues to mount indicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology studied live bats in its lab, despite longtime lab collaborator Peter Daszak calling this a “conspiracy theory."

Footage obtained and released by the Australian and Sky News was purportedly shot from inside the Wuhan lab and shows live bats kept in cages.
Evidence mounts Wuhan lab studied live bats despite denials
You are the batty boy
 
PakFactor said:
Exactly, not just that, their is a segment of European population that are genetically immune to getting HIV/AIDs,
WHAT! non--------sense.
PeaceGen said:
and where's the evidence linking bats in labs to the actual human covid varieties?
  1. First, you say there was no COVID study at the lab
  2. Then you say there was, but NO BATS were ever being tested in the lab
  3. Now that both have been proven to be true, you want evidence of human transfer when you won't allow a free and independent investigation. Just the farce you did last time- picked the people, picked what they got access to, did the investigation yourself, and said .. all good here!
Btw, there is no evidence of human transfer from your wet markets too. So surprisingly, the ONLY place Covid variations were being tested and hyped was at the Wuhan lab
.. and surprise surprise, the only place in China the virus came from is Wuhan, but you guys want us to buy there is nothing here
 
rent4country said:
WHAT! non--------sense.
HIV Resistant Mutation | Viruses101 | Learn Science at Scitable (nature.com)

1% of people descended from Northern Europeans, particularly Swedes, are immune to HIV infection. These lucky people are homozygous carriers of the mutated gene - meaning that they inherited a copy from both of their parents. Another 10 -15% (the number has even suggested to be 18%) of people with European heritage inherited one copy of the gene. Just one copy of the mutation does not prevent against infection. It does however reduce carrier's chances of infection and delays the progress of AIDS. Since the CCR5-delta 32 is tied primarily to the Eurasia region, the mutation has not been found in Africans, East Asians, or Amerindians.
 
PakFactor said:
HIV Resistant Mutation | Viruses101 | Learn Science at Scitable (nature.com)

1% of people descended from Northern Europeans, particularly Swedes, are immune to HIV infection. These lucky people are homozygous carriers of the mutated gene - meaning that they inherited a copy from both of their parents. Another 10 -15% (the number has even suggested to be 18%) of people with European heritage inherited one copy of the gene. Just one copy of the mutation does not prevent against infection. It does however reduce carrier's chances of infection and delays the progress of AIDS. Since the CCR5-delta 32 is tied primarily to the Eurasia region, the mutation has not been found in Africans, East Asians, or Amerindians.
I'll be dammed. how the hell did I miss this ...mucho gracias
 
rent4country said:
I'll be dammed. how the hell did I miss this ...mucho gracias
There are many more I'm sure.

You'll know in the UK during COVID year 2020 a known cancer patient caught COVID. A month or two later came for his regular physical and before he had cancer growing on his lungs. Well after the x-rays and all, they found out he was cancer free, did the blood work and it was all negative. The presence of COVID in the body triggered it to fight, but also fight the cancer finishing it of.

So you see, 1 virus and toxin helps fight another and vice versa and how the body develops from one generation to the next. Those who caught COVID now, could pass on traits to make future generations immune.
 
