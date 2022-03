Windjammer said:



View attachment 824044 Only the Pakistan Air Force can field this formation of best of aircraft from East and West. Now talk about the Americans don't want their technology revealed to China and vice versa. Click to expand...

I hope we could at least run the Block-52s through the F-16V upgrade. Imagine a world where only the PAF would know "what's up" with both the cutting-edge US and Chinese gear. Too bad we didn't pick up Leonardo's Grifo-E for the JF-17 Block-3 because that would've given us the 'trifecta' of US, Chinese, and European AESA radar tech under roof.