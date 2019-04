F

inance Minister Asad Umar says the crisis of the country's economy has gone down and now we are in the stabilization phase that will last for a long time. Speaking at the function in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that Pakistan's economy has three major challenges, budget deficit, trade deficit and investment can be reduced, Pakistan does not export so much exports. The Finance Minister said that the economy has come out of the ICC, the crisis in the country's economy has gone down and now we are in the stabilization stage, which will last for a long time, then we will go on a stable development. He said that Pakistan does not export so much to get foreign exchange, the savings which we had saved was so fast that I had to close the fist hard to stop it. He said that in 70 years, many countries went ahead of us, including Bangladesh, and the growth rate of the growth of half-a-half countries of Africa is better than us. Asad Omar added that at this time we are not only taking back the old loans but also to pay interest on it, more than $ 800 billion was taken to pay interest, it is dangerous to us. Went ahead too. He said that our exports in 2003 were 13% of the economy's volume which lasted 8 percent last year - we went on slogans instead of development, we lost the loss of Rs 1900 billion last year, that is why we are friends and friends, Go to IMF and ask for help from everyone. Asad Umar said that if properly utilizing Balochistan's resources, would not stand before the IMF, Bangladesh today has doubled us, India has taken, and Turkey is developing more than three times, we need to reach here. Is. The Finance Minister said that if the FBR does not recover, Pakistan will not be altered, Sensex rate in Pakistan is among the lowest countries in the world, last year's Sung rate of Pakistan was 10 percent, if the money will be saved and invest So you will proceed, China and India have a growth rate due to growth of Sung. He said, "I do not want to pay any tax with sorry, so many questions do not ask for a daughter-in-law, as much as the question asks in the FBR tax return, so it is easy to pay tax." The Finance Minister said that there is no use to put people in prisons, the scheme has been decided to show the assets, but this scheme will be successful when people know that when the scheme ends, Do not have a hide place, so take advantage of the scheme, do not sing after that. Asad Umar said that our external information has improved very well, now the law has been taken into account with unauthorized accounts. He said that we have made artificial money a lot of money by keeping money indefinitely, keeping the value of rupees is a tax on labor, farmer and investor, we have to eliminate this system, we need exchange rate stability.