World Economic Forum to mark Pakistan's 'massive' Covid-19 'success' on November 25

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
MENAFN - Khaleej Times: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has reportedly announced that Wednesday, November 25 will be 'Pakistan Strategy Day' in recognition of the country's 'successful policies against Covid-19', with Prime Minister Imran Khan the chief guest at the event.

Here is the link to article: November 25 will be 'Pakistan Strategy Day'
 
