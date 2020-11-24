World Economic Forum to mark Pakistan's 'massive' Covid-19 'success' on November 25

Crimson Blue
MENAFN - Khaleej Times: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has reportedly announced that Wednesday, November 25 will be 'Pakistan Strategy Day' in recognition of the country's 'successful policies against Covid-19', with Prime Minister Imran Khan the chief guest at the event.
Here is the link to article: November 25 will be 'Pakistan Strategy Day'
