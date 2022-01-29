World Economic Forum praises Pakistan over taking effective steps for development​

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The World Economic Forum (WEF) has shared its Executive Opinion data with the partner institute, Mishal Pakistan and praised Pakistan for taking concrete steps for smooth development process.The data being shared by WEF showed Pakistan's value scores on more than 148 indicators. According to the report, the human capital development 'is the cornerstone of Pakistan's growth and development strategy'. The government's short term and long-term vision has shown improvements as it is 4.42 percent this year from 3.88 percent last year.Pakistan showed global leadership in initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal Health Delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption, the report stated.It further mentioned that under the present management, Pakistan's anti-corruption organization National Accountability Bureau has taken various steps as during 2021, it processed 30405 complaints, authorized 1681 complaint verifications, 1326 inquiries, 496 investigations and recovered Rs. 323 billion directly and indirectly in 2020 which is remarkable achievement as compared to previous years.Pakistan has also shown global leadership in putting more emphasis on human dignity and social capital values through its Ehsaas Program. Pakistan has discovered the only solution (of coronavirus) is a smart lockdown, which allows for economic activity with standard operating procedure.The personal dynamism of the top leadership in the country has also been instrumental in changing the perception of Pakistan, it added.The report further stated that Pakistan government's vision to provide universal health services through the health cards for addressing people's issues related to health and environment friendly initiatives in order to have a clean and green Pakistan are unprecedented in the history of the region.