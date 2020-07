WORLD DESIGN RANKINGS 2019-2020: CHINA TOPS THE LIST

10 JANUARY 2020

China takes the first place among 106 represented countries in the 2019-2020 World Design Rankings, with 67 Platinum Design Awards won globally.The WDR have announced their updated World Design Rankings for 2019-2020, with China being ranked in first place. Among the 106 countries represented, China followed by United States of America, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Turkey, Taiwan, Germany and Australia, all of which took top positions in 2019.The World Design Rankings ranks countries based on the number of designers from each location that has been granted an A’ Design Award. Each country is represented by the participating designers, and are organised based on the number of Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron Design Awards won by each country’s designers.Sponsored by the A’ Design Award and Competition, the WDR aim to provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists, in regards to what is state of the art in the design world. Their ultimate ambition is to contribute to the global design community and highlight good design from around the world, providing a snapshot of countries’ creative strengths and weaknesses.Six new countries are included in the 2019-2020 World Design Rankings, as follows: Macedonia, Maldives, Lao, Swaziland, Kenya and Armenia. To read through the full list of countries included in the World Design Rankings, click here . For each county, there are also three additional tables for strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.As well as the rankings, WDR have also listed individual designers based on their success on a ‘Design Classification’ platform. This ‘Design Classification’ platform ranks artists, designers and architects from a range of creative backgrounds, allowing enthusiasts to discover a range of incredibly skilled designers from around the world. For those interested in sourcing top designers regardless of their discipline, the WDR have also set up a Top Designer Ranking.Sponsoring the World Design Rankings is the international A’ Design Awards and Competition. These Awards are intended to discover original projects from architects, designers and artists from countries all over the world. The A’ Design competition encourages applicants to design projects that will improve society and push the boundaries of design. Find out more about the competition here , and register your best design works for the A’ Design Awards today.