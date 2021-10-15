What's new

World cup T 20 -It is now time for "Mauka Mauka"

Trango Towers said:
Cricket was a fantastic game and then like everything else came the Indians to f it all up.
Gambling, bribery, match fixing every bs now associated with India. Is there anything you won't f up?
If india is a power house than it is a not fault of India.

Match fixing? Mohammed Amir is the biggest example, caught but still allowed later.. I never understand, how could a player allow again after it sold the reputation of country for fee dollers. ... List can go on..

2-3 Indian cricketer were caught a long years ago and never allowed to play again..
 
Nasr said:
Btw, you can laugh all you want (as it stands, it is all you are capable of), but there will come a day when you would not be able to even laugh. Rest assured, that day is coming .... soon.
I am not much worry, surely Pakistan team will win one day, might next match itself..

But till then, Mauka mauka will be activated..
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
If india is a power house than it is a not fault of India.

Match fixing? Mohammed Amir is the biggest example, caught but still allowed later.. I never understand, how could a player allow again after it sold the reputation of country for fee dollers. ... List can go on..

2-3 Indian cricketer were caught a long years ago and never allowed to play again..
Power House. Lol just like your military a super power.
The money behind all match fixing is Indian. Accept your mistakes. I didn't inherently are dirty. Yiu cannot help but f up everything you touch
Raj-Hindustani said:
I am not much worry, surely Pakistan team will win one day, might next match itself..

But till then, Mauka mauka will be activated..
Yes like the icc 2017 final that India won b4 the match started. Celebrating a great Indian victory before the players were on the pitch. Actors claiming bap bap hota hai. Then came the final and Indians broke their tvs. Actors crawled back in the hole they came out of and even you were silent. So don't talk too much.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
I am not much worry, surely Pakistan team will win one day, might next match itself..

But till then, Mauka mauka will be activated..
Of course you're not ... drunk on that kool-aid like a buffoon. But hey, it's in your nature to be as such. Don't mind me, I am just enjoying the show here, watching how your kind is willfully walking into an oblivion. Carry on, indian ... it's entertaining to say the least.
 
Nasr said:
Of course you're not ... drunk on that kool-aid like a buffoon. But hey, it's in your nature to be as such. Don't mind me, I am just enjoying the show here, watching how your kind is willfully walking into an oblivion. Carry on, indian ... it's entertaining to say the least.
Even I am too! Lots of frustations on the comments...

I opened the threat for just Intertainment, even Pakistanis also made mauka mauka videos and you might post... But, it looks different here..
1 champion trophy ko kite saal tak pakad ke rakhoge.... one lucky day..
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Even I am too! Lots of frustations on the comments...

I opened the threat for just Intertainment, even Pakistanis also made mauka mauka videos and you might post... But, it looks different here..


1 champion trophy ko kite saal tak pakad ke rakhoge.... one lucky day..
Chup kr ab.....


ODI


T20


Hockey
 
