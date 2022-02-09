World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1

Falconless said: Brother calm down, its just a sport. No shame in losing to a team that performed better. Click to expand...

dude, the chinese men's football team has been the embarrassment of chinese sports for a long time now. those overpaid and underperforming idiots deservedly get a lot of hate in china.Many call for the team to be disbanded and reformed completely from top to bottom. and frankly i would support this.the chinese citizen's anger is completely understandable. its one thing to say the europeans or whatever play better because they have the body type that asians don't have, like for instance in short distance running. they have no excuse with vietnam.