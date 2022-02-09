What's new

World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1

Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A goal for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 hinh anh 2 The Vietnamese team at the beginning of the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam won better footing in the game very early as Tan Tai opened the first score for Vietnam in the 9th minute and Nguyen Tien Linh doubled it in the 16th.

The first half ended with Vietnam leading 2-0.
World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 hinh anh 3 Vietnamese fans at My Dinh Stadium (Photo: VNA)
Beginning the second half, China hardly had any chance before Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 hinh anh 4
Nguyen Tien Linh (No.22) vies for the ball (Photo: VNA)

Phan Van Duc replaced Nguyen Tien Linh in the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute, and just six minutes later, Duc beat Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling to score the third goal for Vietnam.

Vietnam slowed the game down as China got increasingly excited in thirst of goals.
World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 hinh anh 5
Phan Van Duc and other Vietnamese players celebrate the third score of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Keeper Manh was in pain and he was replaced by Bui Tan Truong.

In the last minute of the game, China managed to put the ball in Vietnam's net, their only goal in the match./.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 | Culture - Sports | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

CN football team don't have any smart tactic, they just tried to attack VN with "human wave" tactic (tried to use bigger, taller Brazil strikers to brake VN's defense line) but it didn't work. VN quickly scored 2 goals in just 20 mins and the third goal in the second half .::partay:
 
We should send these football players to North Korea to dig coal, and help them apply for North Korea nationality so that they will never appear in our sight.

They dare to lose even the Vietnamese, which is a new lower limit of China's sports humiliation record.
 
Congratulation to Vietnam on the win. But Chinese men's soccer team is always joke of the country since ever. They've never been good before and always setting new low every time in the news. They are the equivalent of Chinese LCA.😮‍💨
 
jaybird said:
Congratulation to Vietnam on the win. But Chinese men's soccer team is always joke of the country since ever. They've never been good before and always setting new low every time in the news. They are the equivalent of Chinese LCA.😮‍💨
They're not even as good as LCA, at least LCA is better than Vietnamese made aircraft, they're like toilets in India. They are a truck of bananas,.only Chinese bananas will lose to the Vietnamese.
 
MH.Yang said:
We should send these football players to North Korea to dig coal, and help them apply for North Korea nationality so that they will never appear in our sight.

They dare to lose even the Vietnamese, which is a new lower limit of China's sports humiliation record.
Brother calm down, its just a sport. No shame in losing to a team that performed better.
 
Falconless said:
Brother calm down, its just a sport. No shame in losing to a team that performed better.
dude, the chinese men's football team has been the embarrassment of chinese sports for a long time now. those overpaid and underperforming idiots deservedly get a lot of hate in china.

Many call for the team to be disbanded and reformed completely from top to bottom. and frankly i would support this.

the chinese citizen's anger is completely understandable. its one thing to say the europeans or whatever play better because they have the body type that asians don't have, like for instance in short distance running. they have no excuse with vietnam.
 
MH.Yang said:
I've been watching football since the 1990s. These bastards of the football team make me uncomfortable every year. This year is even worse. They lost to the Vietnamese in the Chinese New Year!
Saw some funny comments on Douyin lol.

希望你们别黑国足了，他们是我一哥们的救命恩人，几年前的一次车祸，我哥们被撞成了植物人，医生说他能醒来的几率很渺茫，但是有一天医院病房里直播国足比赛，我哥们硬是从病床上爬起来把电视关上了...
我对媳妇说等国足进世界杯了，我就跟你离婚。我淡淡地说。 听完后，她心里暖暖的，她想，沒有比这更天长地久、海枯石烂的承诺了。
Reichsmarschall said:
China should play cricket

fb.watch

India v Pakistan | Super Wickets

Shaheen Afridi set the wheels in motion, with Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf joining in! Super Wickets from #INDvPAK at the #T20WorldCup!
fb.watch fb.watch
Vietnam team is a strong team, this shows South East Asian football quality, even European countries will not be easy to beat Vietnam team. Other strong team in SEA is Thailand, the quality in entire SEA is already good and quite balance, Indonesia for instant is the second best in latest South East Asian FIFA competition ( around December 2021) where Thailand is the winner.

Indonesia vs Thailand

 
