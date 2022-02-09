World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1

Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
VNA Tuesday, February 01, 2022 21:20
A goal for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Vietnamese team at the beginning of the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam won better footing in the game very early as Tan Tai opened the first score for Vietnam in the 9th minute and Nguyen Tien Linh doubled it in the 16th.
The first half ended with Vietnam leading 2-0.
Vietnamese fans at My Dinh Stadium (Photo: VNA)
Beginning the second half, China hardly had any chance before Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh.
Nguyen Tien Linh (No.22) vies for the ball (Photo: VNA)
Phan Van Duc replaced Nguyen Tien Linh in the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute, and just six minutes later, Duc beat Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling to score the third goal for Vietnam.
Vietnam slowed the game down as China got increasingly excited in thirst of goals.
Phan Van Duc and other Vietnamese players celebrate the third score of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Keeper Manh was in pain and he was replaced by Bui Tan Truong.
In the last minute of the game, China managed to put the ball in Vietnam's net, their only goal in the match./.
CN football team don't have any smart tactic, they just tried to attack VN with "human wave" tactic (tried to use bigger, taller Brazil strikers to brake VN's defense line) but it didn't work. VN quickly scored 2 goals in just 20 mins and the third goal in the second half .:
VNA Tuesday, February 01, 2022 21:20
A goal for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Vietnamese team at the beginning of the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam won better footing in the game very early as Tan Tai opened the first score for Vietnam in the 9th minute and Nguyen Tien Linh doubled it in the 16th.
The first half ended with Vietnam leading 2-0.
Vietnamese fans at My Dinh Stadium (Photo: VNA)
Beginning the second half, China hardly had any chance before Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh.
Nguyen Tien Linh (No.22) vies for the ball (Photo: VNA)
Phan Van Duc replaced Nguyen Tien Linh in the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute, and just six minutes later, Duc beat Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling to score the third goal for Vietnam.
Vietnam slowed the game down as China got increasingly excited in thirst of goals.
Phan Van Duc and other Vietnamese players celebrate the third score of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Keeper Manh was in pain and he was replaced by Bui Tan Truong.
In the last minute of the game, China managed to put the ball in Vietnam's net, their only goal in the match./.
World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1 | Culture - Sports | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)
Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
en.vietnamplus.vn
CN football team don't have any smart tactic, they just tried to attack VN with "human wave" tactic (tried to use bigger, taller Brazil strikers to brake VN's defense line) but it didn't work. VN quickly scored 2 goals in just 20 mins and the third goal in the second half .: