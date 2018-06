Worldcup football is great fun to watch. Since 1998 I became fan of German team because of Oliver Kahn's skills and later because of other players like Lahm, Klose, Muller. Apart from this, as the nationalist feelings are getting stronger day by day, it will be pleasure if BD fans dont display foreign teams' flags anymore on rooftops or elsewhere. Nothing to gain and lose out of these for average BD supporters. Its just personal entertainment. People also did same in cricket for India and Pakistan but its fading away. In BD there is a great hustle between Argentina and Brazil supporters. I see similar thing can be found in WB India as well. Salahuddin is a great curse for BD football. He has totally destroyed BD football team. I thought BD will take long term plan to improve its playing condition and its ranking. But it has touched 200th ceiling under salahuddin. Used to enjoy Mohamadan and BD football before. BD joining SWAFF is a great move.