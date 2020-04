This is an example of a very selfish approach by the US authorities to what is happening in the world as regards to the pandemic,” Ryabkov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.

'WHO failed in basic duty and must be held accountable'



US President Donald Trump’s move to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.China, which has won WHO praise for its actions to curb the virus’s spread, urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfil its obligations to the WHO.“This decision weakens the WHO’s capability and harms international cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.“A“Such a blow to this organisation at a time when the eyes of the world community are in many ways looking precisely to it is a step worthy of condemnation and censure,” he said.“But that said, the WHO also as an organisation does a lot of important work including here in our region in the Pacific and we work closely with them,” Morrison told an Australian“We are not going to throw the baby out of with the bathwater here, but they are also not immune from criticism.”John Sawers, the former head of Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service, said China concealed crucial information about the outbreak from the rest of the world and that it would be better to hold China responsible rather than the WHO.Trump, who has reacted angrily to accusations his administration’s response to the worst epidemic in a century was haphazard and too slow, had become increasingly hostile towards the UN agency before announcing the halt on Tuesday.The WHO, which is based in Geneva, had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak than otherwise would have occurred, Trump said.WHO had failed to investigate credible reports from sources in China’s Wuhan province, where the virus was first identified in December, that conflicted with Beijing’s accounts about the spread and “parroted and publicly endorsed” the idea that human to human transmission was not happening, Trump said.