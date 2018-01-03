World Champion of Delusions aka Bharatis Now Think Pakistan Army is Going to Do the Most Brutal Genocide in Gilgit Baltistan

More than 2k RTs and 4k likes for nothing.
The champions of delusions and fake news are at it again
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|B
|USA's Kelly Catlin, three-time cycling world champion, dies aged 23
|Americas
|12
|Pakistan becomes World Champion of Tekken 7 at EVO Japan 2019 - Here's Pakistan Vs Philippine Grand
|Members Club
|1
|France is world champion in social spending: OECD study
|Europe & Russia
|0
|China's air-conditioning industry: from world's leading production scale to world's quality champion
|China & Far East
|8
|Invictus Gaming sweep Fnatic to become the 2018 League of Legends World Champions
|World Affairs
|2
|S
|Pakistani Video Gamer Beats World Champion Of The Game Tekken 7 in Dubai And The World Is Shocked T
|Technology & Science
|50
|Swiss Squash Champion Feels India Unsafe For Women, Chooses Not To Come For World Championships
|Central & South Asia
|22
|ICC to hold back-to-back World T20 events instead of Champions Trophy in 2021
|Sports
|4
|Taiwan Player "tom60229" is New Hearthstone World Champion | IGN
|Members Club
|0
|Interview: China champions, complements existing world order: Brazilian scholar
|China & Far East
|0