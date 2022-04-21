What's new

World Central Kitchen, Ukraine and Yemen

Why World Central Kitchen doesnt send help to Yemen?

American NGO World Central Kitchen in Ukraine:

wck.org

World Central Kitchen

wck.org wck.org


wck.org

World Central Kitchen | Team

wck.org wck.org

Meanwhile in Yemen, there is no sight of them:

f4df2a9e-d6d1-41fe-b37c-4af9b4330a3b.jpeg

www.presstv.ir

1 child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen amid Saudi-led war: UNICEF

The UNICEF says one child dies as every 10 minutes go by in Yemen, where a Saudi-led war is in full swing.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

Why all USA worldwide NGOs are so hypocryte and evil? Always using as a tool of evil geo-political interests.
 

