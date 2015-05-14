World biggest hospital, Zhengzhou city, central China

beijingwalker
First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University is the largest hospital in the world. With over 10,000 beds (after the hospital's latest expansion opening Q1 2017), the hospital is not only the largest in the world but nearly three times larger than the world's second-largest hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. Over 1,000 surgical operations are performed every single day in this hospital and 11,859 medical staff working here.