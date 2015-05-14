What's new

World biggest hospital, Zhengzhou city, central China

First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University is the largest hospital in the world. With over 10,000 beds (after the hospital's latest expansion opening Q1 2017), the hospital is not only the largest in the world but nearly three times larger than the world's second-largest hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. Over 1,000 surgical operations are performed every single day in this hospital and 11,859 medical staff working here.

 
Turkey is building the largest Hospitals in the World


-- Ankara ETLIK Integrated Healthcare Campus is the largest Healthcare Campus in the World
( 1,4 million m2 land .... $1,3 billion )

-- Ankara BILKENT Integrated Healthcare Campus is the 2nd largest Healthcare Campus in the World ( 1,3 million m2 land .... $1,2 billion )

13,5 million excepted annual patient number
 
Turkish Hospitals are equipped with state of the art technology and Turkish Private Hospitals are like 5 stars luxury Hotels

Today Turkey and Sweden have the best healthcare system in the world

also Turkey is ranked 4th in the global list for healthcare tourism in terms of the number of patients it serves and comes 3rd in terms of the revenue it generates from healthcare tourism

around 2 million medical tourists and $20 billion revenue are expected by 2023



MEMORIAL Hospitals ( 14 luxury Hospitals in Turkey)

with VIP world-class quality healthcare services JCI Accreditation Certificate Areas Quality (Joint Commission International) Turkey's first and the world's 21 hospitals
Look nice, I guess there are different ways to gauge the scale of a hospital, Zhengzhou's could be measured by floor space and total numbe of beds.
And biggest hospital doesn't mean the best, Zhengzhou is not a big and rich city, China's top hospitals are almost all in developed cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen....
 
