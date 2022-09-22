What's new

World Bank’s David Malpass on China’s stimulus resistance ‘out of touch with reality’

Chinese economists have pushed back at World Bank president David Malpass’ claim that Beijing has not delivered enough economic stimulus during the current international slowdown.

World Bank president David Malpass’ claim that China’s reluctance to deliver more economic stimulus during the current international slowdown has put more pressure on the United States has been rubbished by Chinese economists, who say his criticism is “ungrounded”.
Malpass said earlier this week that the Chinese government has been “less eager” to kick-start growth with financial support like it had done in previous global down cycles.
“That may be good for their economy and good for the long run, but it means for the world you’ve got the No 2 economy that’s not really jumping forward. That puts more burden on the US,” said Malpass, who served as under secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs at the Treasury Department under the Trump administration.
World Bank president's comments on China stimulus resistance 'ungrounded'

World Bank president David Malpass' criticism of China's reluctance to deliver more economic stimulus during the current international slowdown has been rubbished by Chinese economists, who say his criticism is 'ungrounded'.
