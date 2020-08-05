World Bank upgrades China's economy forecast based on Q2 GDP rebound

CGTN Share The reading beats the median 1.1 percent forecast by economists surveyed by Nikkei and coincides with an AFP poll which projected the economy would claw its way back into growth territory in the second quarter of this year, after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world's second largest economy its first contraction in decades. The poll also forecast that China will be the only major economy to experience positive growth this year. NBS figures showed that China's value-added industrial output expanded by 4.4 percent year on year in the second quarter as factories stepped up production amid COVID-19 control. Indicators such as fiscal revenue, foreign trade and foreign direct investment also charted substantial recovery, especially in June. (With input from Xinhua)